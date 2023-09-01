Back

PE2023: PM Lee, Pritam & President Halimah cast their votes

Head to the polls!

Zhangxin Zheng | September 01, 2023, 10:26 AM

It's polling day.

While some polling stations were experiencing long queues between 8am and 9am, the Elections Department has since updated that the situation has eased.

Some politicians have already cast their votes.

They include Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who arrived at his polling station with his wife Ho Ching:

Photo by Ilyda Chua.

@mothershipsg Have you voted? #sgnews #tiktoksg #pe2023 #sgpresidentialelection2023 ♬ original sound - Mothership

Photo from MCI.

Photo from MCI.

Workers' Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and his wife:

Photo by Denise Tan.

@mothershipsg Pritam Singh goes to the poll #sgnews #tiktoksg #pe2023 #sgpresidentialelection2023 ♬ original sound - Mothership

Outgoing president Halimah Yacob and her husband:

Photo by Ethan Ong.

Photo by Ethan Ong.

@mothershipsg President Halimah goes to the poll #tiktoksg #sgnews #pe2023 #sgpresidentialelection2023 ♬ Halimah - THELIONCITYBOY

Bonus: Here's someone -- not a politician -- that Singaporeans are familiar with:

@mothershipsg Xiaxue tried to beat the crowd by reaching the polling station at around 8am #tiktoksg #PE2023 #sgnews #sgpresidentialelection2023 ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top image by Mothership

