PE2023: PM Lee, Pritam & President Halimah cast their votes

It's polling day.
While some polling stations were experiencing long queues between 8am and 9am, the Elections Department has since updated that the situation has eased.
Some politicians have already cast their votes.
They include Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who arrived at his polling station with his wife Ho Ching:
@mothershipsg Have you voted? #sgnews #tiktoksg #pe2023 #sgpresidentialelection2023 ♬ original sound - Mothership
Workers' Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and his wife:
@mothershipsg Pritam Singh goes to the poll #sgnews #tiktoksg #pe2023 #sgpresidentialelection2023 ♬ original sound - Mothership
Outgoing president Halimah Yacob and her husband:
@mothershipsg President Halimah goes to the poll #tiktoksg #sgnews #pe2023 #sgpresidentialelection2023 ♬ Halimah - THELIONCITYBOY
Bonus: Here's someone -- not a politician -- that Singaporeans are familiar with:
@mothershipsg Xiaxue tried to beat the crowd by reaching the polling station at around 8am #tiktoksg #PE2023 #sgnews #sgpresidentialelection2023 ♬ original sound - Mothership
Top image by Mothership
