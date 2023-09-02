PM Lee congratulates Tharman on 'decisive' win, assures him of government's full cooperation

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam for his victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Tharman won the three-cornered fight after garnering 1,746,427 of the 2,480,760 total votes cast for the candidates.

This is equivalent to 70.4 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Congratulated all three candidates

In a statement in the early hours of Sep. 2, PM Lee stated that Singaporeans have chosen Tharman as their next President "by a decisive margin".

He thanked all three candidates for putting themselves forward during this election.

PM Lee also shared that he called Tharman to congratulate him, and to assure him of the government's "full cooperation".

"Mr Tharman has also declared his intention to work closely with the Government," he said.

PM Lee added:

"I am happy that Singaporeans have been able to exercise the right to vote for our next President, and to focus on what the elected President is about. In this election, both voters and candidates have shown a greater understanding of the roles and duties of the President, which bodes well for Singapore."

As the president, Tharman will represent Singapore at home and overseas, exercise custodial powers over the reserves, and have veto powers over key appointments.

PM Lee pointed out that the President has to also be "a unifying figure that all Singaporeans can look up to and identify with."

"He must exercise his custodial powers under the Constitution wisely, bringing to bear his experience and independent judgement. Internationally, representing Singapore, he must fly our flag high."

PM Lee highlighted Tharman's experience in the public service and said he has "every confidence" Tharman will carry out his duties as President "with distinction".

To conclude, PM Lee thanked all election officials for their hard work, and thanked voters for doing their civic duty.

Vote share

Fellow candidates Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian received 15.72 per cent and 13.88 per cent of the votes respectively.

Top image from Lee Hsien Loong and Tharman Shanmugaratnam/Facebook.