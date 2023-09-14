Pizza Hut S'pore launches Korean-inspired menu including army stew pizza & Hawaiian tteokbokki

Good news for pizza fans who also love Korean food.
Pizza Hut Singapore is launching a Korean-inspired menu from Sep. 14 to Nov. 9, 2023.
Army Stew Pizza (S$35.90)
At the heart of this new launch is the Army Stew Pizza, a flavour explosion featuring teokbokki, kimchi, ramyeon, along with a blend of cheeses and chicken luncheon meat, all topped on a cheesy stuffed crust.
From now till Sep. 24, a regular Army Stew Pizza is going at S$19.90 (Usual Price: S$35.90) for both dine-in and delivery with the code 'DAEDAK'.
Kimchi Beef Pepperoni Melts (S$9.90)
There will also be a kimchi beef pepperoni version of the Hut Melts that was recently launched in June.
This will come with an exclusive hot Jjang dip.
Cheesy Kimchi Hawaiian Tteokbokki (S$10.60)
Another item on the menu is a fusion of the popular Korean snack, tteokbokki, with the polarizing pizza flavor — Hawaiian.
Army stew pillow
For the Pizza Hut enthusiasts, the pizza chain is also releasing a limited edition two-in-one pillow blanket with an army stew pizza print for S$12.90 each.
More information on the launch of the merchandise will be released at a later date.
Top photos from Livia Soh
