Pizza Hut S'pore launches Korean-inspired menu including army stew pizza & Hawaiian tteokbokki

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Good news for pizza fans who also love Korean food.

Pizza Hut Singapore is launching a Korean-inspired menu from Sep. 14 to Nov. 9, 2023.

Army Stew Pizza (S$35.90)

At the heart of this new launch is the Army Stew Pizza, a flavour explosion featuring teokbokki, kimchi, ramyeon, along with a blend of cheeses and chicken luncheon meat, all topped on a cheesy stuffed crust.

From now till Sep. 24, a regular Army Stew Pizza is going at S$19.90 (Usual Price: S$35.90) for both dine-in and delivery with the code 'DAEDAK'.

Kimchi Beef Pepperoni Melts (S$9.90)

There will also be a kimchi beef pepperoni version of the Hut Melts that was recently launched in June.

This will come with an exclusive hot Jjang dip.

Cheesy Kimchi Hawaiian Tteokbokki (S$10.60)

Another item on the menu is a fusion of the popular Korean snack, tteokbokki, with the polarizing pizza flavor — Hawaiian.

Army stew pillow

For the Pizza Hut enthusiasts, the pizza chain is also releasing a limited edition two-in-one pillow blanket with an army stew pizza print for S$12.90 each.

More information on the launch of the merchandise will be released at a later date.

Top photos from Livia Soh