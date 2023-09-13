Back

Phones with SGSecure app, not on silent mode will sound public warning signal on Sep. 15, 6:20pm

In case you get jump scared.

Julia Yee | September 13, 2023, 03:10 PM

Events

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will be sounding the “Important Message” signal through the island-wide network of public warning system (PWS) sirens on Sep. 15 at 6:20pm.

SCDF posted the announcement on their Facebook page, saying, "Do not be alarmed!"

The signal will last for a minute.

This is part of SCDF’s continuous efforts to familiarise the public with the PWS signals and inform them on how they should react upon hearing the alarm.

It has been in use for several years.

Also on phone

The signal will also sound for all smartphones with the SGSecure mobile app downloaded and not on silent or vibration mode.

The PWS sounding will end once the message is acknowledged or after 20 seconds, after which you'll receive a short text on it.

After you hear the “Important Message” signal, you can tune in immediately to any local radio station or free-to-air TV channel for a brief message on the PWS.

