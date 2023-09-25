Van from S'pore with 10 tourists & 1 driver crashes into 6m-deep ravine in Penang, 1 woman dies

A female Singaporean tourist died after a van carrying 10 passengers from Singapore crashed into a 6m-deep ravine in Penang at around 8pm on Sunday, Sep. 24, The Star reported.

The Star reported that a Singaporean passenger has been confirmed dead by the Health Ministry.

Including the driver, there were 11 people on board the vehicle when it met with the accident at Bukit Genting.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the woman died on the spot.

It added that the group were understood to have just finished dinner at the Bukit Genting Hill Leisure Park and Restaurant.

The accident occurred when the van was descending the hill, The Straits Times reported.

Shin Min added that there were eight women and three men in the van at that time.

ST reported that the driver is a Malaysian and was one of the five seriously injured.

The others were not as severely injured.

All those who were trapped were rescued before 10pm, Shin Min added.

Top photo via The Star Facebook