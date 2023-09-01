PE2023 sample count: Tharman tentatively victorious with 70% of votes

Polling centres for the presidential elections closed at 8pm and the sample count results have been announced by the Elections Department Singapore (ELD).

Sample count results

Ng Kok Song: 16 per cent

Tharman Shanmugaratnam: 70 per cent

Tan Kin Lian: 14 per cent

The confidence rate of the sample count is 95 per cent, and the margin of error is 4 percentage points.

This means the estimate should not differ from the actual outcome by more than 4 per cent for 95 per cent of the estimates made.

ELD stated:

"As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television."

What's a sample count?

Ahead of the actual results, a sample of votes are counted from each polling station.

For each of the 1,264 polling stations at this year's election, a random bundle of 100 ballot papers are picked up.

The votes are then tallied in front of the candidates and counting agents present.

To account for the difference in the number of votes cast at each polling station, the votes are weighted.

That means more weight is given to the 100 votes from polling stations where more people have voted.

Only valid votes are considered, so the count does not take into account spoilt votes.

According to ELD, a sample count helps to prevent speculation and misinformation from unofficial sources while counting is ongoing.

It is also used by election officials check against the election result.

