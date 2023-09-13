Back

PAB rider 'rushes out' of alley & collides with car in Yishun, demands S$5,300 compensation

Many said that the rider was in the wrong. Others said the driver was moving too fast.

Joshua Lee | September 13, 2023, 02:03 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

A man riding a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) demanded over S$5,000 in compensation after he had a collision with a car in Yishun.

The incident, which took place in the early hours of Sep. 11, occurred at an industrial estate in Yishun.

Footage of the incident was uploaded by SG Road Vigilante.

The person who sent the footage claimed that the PAB rider "rushed out" of an alley without a helmet and "headlight wasn't on".

The collision happened in a split second.

From the footage, the driver was driving along a road in an industrial compound.

As the car approached a junction with a smaller alley, the power-assisted bicycle (PAB) suddenly hurtled into the road.

The two collided, and the rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was flung off the bike.

The rider rolled to his feet, losing a slipper in the process.

He then approached the car before the footage was cut.

A subsequent screenshot of a WhatsApp message was also shared by SG Road Vigilante.

In it, the rider allegedly demanded S$5,300 in compensation, with the expenses broken down into:

  • bike: S$1,500

  • phone: S$1,800

  • loss of income: S$2,00o

Responses online were overwhelmingly in favour of not compensating the rider.

Many people felt that the rider was wrong as he did not observe traffic rules.

Others pointed out that the driver was going too fast. From the dashcam footage, the car was travelling at 36km/h.

It is unclear if this particular stretch of road has a speed limit, but typically, HDB car parks have a speed limit of 15km/h.

Many advised the driver to submit the footage to the police and let them handle the matter.

Mothership understands that the driver has lodged a police report.

You can view the full video here:

All images: SG Road Vigilante.

Passenger in Thailand brings durian on bus, bus conductor faints

She has a durian allergy.

September 13, 2023, 06:41 PM

Albirex Niigata to become local football club with mainly S'porean players from 2024 season

Localisation.

September 13, 2023, 06:37 PM

Hard object inside Canberra Crescent laundromat washing machine breaks glass door

No hard objects, please.

September 13, 2023, 06:34 PM

S'pore photographer captures shots of oldest known sambar deer in S'pore, dubbed 'Lone Star'

He was apparently the size of a cow.

September 13, 2023, 05:40 PM

More scams reported in first half of 2023, most victims in their 20s & 30s: SPF

Young adult victims made up more than half of all reported scam cases.

September 13, 2023, 03:47 PM

Phones with SGSecure app, not on silent mode will sound public warning signal on Sep. 15, 6:20pm

In case you get jump scared.

September 13, 2023, 03:10 PM

Apple's iPhone 15 S’pore prices: S$1,299-S$2,639

A new model each year.

September 13, 2023, 02:46 PM

Young S'poreans more ready to have non-Chinese prime minister than older generations: YouGov survey

76 and 73 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials believe "Singapore is ready to have a qualified, ethnic minority prime minister".

September 13, 2023, 01:56 PM

Grab S'pore retires GrabCare & GrabResponse ride-hailing services developed during pandemic in 2020

GrabCare was developed in 72 hours in response to a need for transport for healthcare workers.

September 13, 2023, 12:52 PM

Brunei prince Abdul Mateen in S'pore for Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship from Sep. 11-14

He last visited Singapore at the 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

September 13, 2023, 12:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.