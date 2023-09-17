F1 S'pore Grand Prix: Billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng spotted in paddock looking jovial

Billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng, 79, has been spotted in the paddock during the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix.

Earlier this year, the man made headlines for being involved in the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) investigation of Transport Minister S Iswaran.

Photographed with fashion designer

Ong was photographed in the paddock with designer Moko on Sep. 16.

He wore a light blue shirt and looked jovial.

Moko had an arm slung around Ong's shoulders as they talked to guests in the paddock.

Arrested amidst CPIB probe

Ong was previously arrested on the same day as Iswaran on Jul. 11, 2023.

He was asked to provide information regarding his interactions with the minister.

Both individuals were subsequently released on bail, said CPIB.

As part of bail conditions, subjects' passports are impounded.

"Subjects on bail can however make requests to travel overseas. CPIB will assess such requests on a case-by-case basis," CPIB said.

Ong's request to travel overseas was assessed and acceded to by CPIB.

Ong's bail was posted at S$100,000, and when he returned to Singapore from Bali via private jet, he was to surrender his passport to CPIB upon his return.

Longtime ties to F1

Ong was the man responsible for bringing F1 night races to Singapore.

Leveraging his friendship with the F1 boss Bernie Eccleston, Ong helped close the deal to bring the F1 race to Singapore after a year of negotiations in 2007.

Eccleston, however, was tangled up in an investigation of his own.

He pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge of fraud on Jun. 6, 2023.

The UK's tax agency, HM Revenue and Customs, accused Ecclestone of failing to declare S$650 million dollars in assets in an unnamed Singapore bank.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) had worked closely with the UK authorities regarding the investigation.

Top photo via Singapore GP Ptd Ltd