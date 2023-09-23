S'porean senior model held charity fashion show with cancer survivors, aims to raise S$100,000 for cancer patients

You may have noticed Ong Bee Yan, as she has modelled for a number of brands and is not your typical model.

She has also made headlines for starting a grey revolution to encourage others to try something new in their silver years.

Most recently, as part of her Fashion for Cancer project, Ong brought together some fashion industry players for a good cause — a fashion charity show to raise funds for cancer patients.

Fashion for cancer

The cause is close to her heart as her son, Rong, suffered from cancer.

Over the years, she had also witnessed not just her son but also other beloved family members and friends going through the physical, mental, emotional and financial toll as they fought cancer.

To bring hope and positivity to those who struggled or are still struggling with cancer, she thought of a fashion show where cancer survivors could walk the runway and celebrate their lives with their loved ones.

“For many of these survivors, walking the runway is a dream they’d never thought possible while fighting the disease that ravaged their body. This is an opportunity for them to celebrate their lives, to showcase their strength and resilience and finally shine on a stage that will bring hope and inspiration to those who are suffering from cancer. To show that they can overcome and there is joy, even in the darkest of moments, to keep fighting the good fight.”

Here are some snippets from the fashion show that happened on Aug. 25:

Reflecting on her journey of planning the first ever "Fashion for Cancer" charity fashion show, Ong admitted it was challenging.

However, she was deeply inspired by "ordinary people who became heroes because of their courage, strength and resilience, fighting cancer and not letting the disease defeat them" and was glad the event was a success.

In her Instagram post, she also thanked those who have believed in the same cause and supported her to put together this fashion show.

"These heroes are glowing with hope, faith and proudly walking the stage to show their determination to live life to the fullest. That was all I wanted to do – to bring happiness and hope to them."

Raising funds for families struggling with cancer treatment costs

The fashion show also aimed to raise funds for families who are struggling with the cost of cancer treatments.

All the money collected, including from the ticket sales, will go to the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) Cancer Fund, which is a part of the SingHealth Fund.

While the fashion show is over, you can still donate to the cause via Giving.sg.

You can also follow Fashion for Cancer for future updates.