1 NUS student expelled, 2 others suspended for sexual offences in first half of 2023

One student from the National University of Singapore (NUS) is to be expelled for allegedly sexually assaulting another student in a hostel on campus, while two others face suspensions for sexual misconduct.

This was according to NUS statistics on sexual misconduct between Jan. 1 and Jun. 30, 2023, which is updated on a half-yearly basis.

"This report reaffirms the University’s zero-tolerance for sexual misconduct and reflects our ongoing efforts in raising awareness of the individual roles and responsibilities of students and staff in fostering a safe, inclusive and respectful environment to enable the flourishing of academic and student life," NUS stated in the report.

The most recent update, released on Sep. 7, 2023, showed that there were eight such complaints in the first half of the year.

3 out of 7 student cases involved sexual assault

Seven of the reported cases involved students.

Three of these were sexual assault cases, with one taking place in an NUS hostel.

The student allegedly raped another student while both of them were in the hostel.

The student involved was issued an expulsion with immediate effect, but is appealing the decision.

The two other cases happened off-campus.

One involved a member of the public, but the case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

The other sexual assault case, which took place in June, is pending a disciplinary hearing.

The student was alleged to have attempted to rape the complainant, "retained intimate videos and photographs of the complainant without consent" and threatened to distribute the videos, according to the report.

Two other students suspended

Two other student cases involved inappropriate touching without consent.

A student who allegedly molested another student off-campus was suspended for two semesters, with 120 hours of community-based sanctions and mandated counselling. The person was also barred from NUS premises during this period.

Another student faced a four-semester suspension for allegedly circulating intimate photos of a member of the public online. The person also faced 120 hours of community- based sanctions, mandated counselling, and was barred from NUS premises during the period of suspension.

In addition, the person will also be barred from all on-campus housing premises for the rest of the time studying at NUS.

One case involving NUS staff

During the same period, one case involving an NUS administrative staff member was reported.

The staff member, who does not have teaching duties, was alleged to have inappropriately touched a member of the public several years ago.

Due to limited facts and evidence, the case was dismissed.

Previous cases

NUS also provided updates on 11 previous cases, reported before Jan. 1.

Two students were expelled for alleged molestation.

Six others faced suspensions.

One NUS staff member was reassigned to a different role for allegedly making sexual remarks in front of students, and has since left the university.

