NTU Student Union suspends exco member for 5 weeks for tricking junior member into drinking more alcohol when she asked for water

Nanyang Technological University Student Union (NTUSU) is facing backlash after allegations against one of its Executive Committee members surfaced, accusing the member of tricking a fellow NTUSU junior member into drinking more alcohol when she requested for water.

According to a statement by NTUSU, the accused member was placed on a five-week suspension from Union duties and was eventually reinstated by all parties involved.

In addition, a Mothership reader shared that the member accused was apparently running uncontested for the role of President of NTUSU.

The incident

Soapbox.sg reported that the incident occurred during a drinking session in the accused member's room on campus after a union committee meeting.

The junior member said she felt lightheaded after a few drinks and asked for water. However, the accused member continued to give her alcohol.

The junior member told Soapbox.sg that she could not remember the events of that night as she was intoxicated.

It was shared that the accused member continued to give the victim alcohol until then-president of NTUSU got "quite angry" and told him to stop.

The victim apparently threw up in the room and had to be brought out by others. She then passed out and had to be carried back into the room, where she remained unconscious for six hours, said Soapbox.sg.

Two other members of NTUSU who were present were told by then-president not to tell the victim what had happened, stating that it "could ruin the mood for her at a committee gathering the next day".

The victim only found out a week later, and she told Soapbox.sg that she "felt angered" as she "[doesn't] normally drink in a guy's room or with people [she doesn't trust]."

"I felt extremely betrayed during that first meeting when everything was revealed," she added.

NTU Student Union's statement

NTUSU released a statement on Instagram addressing allegations against the accused member.

The union said it withheld its statement regarding the incident due to "ongoing university investigations that have since concluded".

NTUSU launched an internal investigation when the incident was made known online.

"Although it was a social setting, we found the individual's conduct did not meet the professional standards expected of the Executive Committee, and meted out corresponding penalties.

The penalty of a 5-week suspension from Union duties and eventual reinstatement was agreed upon by all parties involved, and affected parties sought to move forward from the incident."

"To date, there are no other ongoing disciplinary proceedings being taken against the Executive Committee member concerned," NTUSU added.

NTUSU also clarified that while there were assertions that the accused member was running for the position of NTUSU president, those claims misunderstood the union's election process.

"Thus far, no one has been elected to the 33rd Executive Committee."

The union also addressed the accusations of the organisation deleting comments from their Instagram posts since the allegations surfaced online.

"NTUSU had disabled comments on one of its latest posts due to an influx of insensitive comments to avoid making the comment section a forum for disrespectful assertions, misinformation, or conflict."

The union concluded that NTUSU was "committed to promoting a safe and inclusive community in NTU".

