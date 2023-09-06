Back

NS Square at Marina Bay floating platform site will be done by 2027

The space will host National Day Parades and the Marina Bay Singapore Countdowns in the future.

Belmont Lay | September 06, 2023, 05:04 PM

Events

The Float @ Marina Bay will undergo construction to be redeveloped into the NS Square from the third quarter of 2023 until 2027.

The completion date was initially scheduled for 2025, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed plans, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Ministry of National Development (MND) said in a media release on Sep. 6.

The new permanent stage deck and grandstand will have an increased seating capacity of about 30,000.

The stretch of Marina Promenade in front of the floating platform will be closed to pedestrian traffic from Sep. 6 to facilitate construction.

The alternative pedestrian walkway route is along Raffles Avenue.

NS Square will feature a national service-themed gallery, community sports facilities and a new public waterfront promenade.

The construction tender was awarded to Expand Construction.

A total of 13 submissions by six companies were received when an open tender was called by the Defence Science and Technology Agency from Oct. 14, 2022, to Jan. 19, 2023.

Expand Construction has completed projects such as the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade and Esplanade Waterfront Theatre.

Top photo via Mindef & MND

