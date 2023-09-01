Back

PE2023: Ng Kok Song concedes to Tharman, congratulates his 'magnificent victory'

Ng also shared that he was delighted Tharman earned a mandate from Singaporeans.

Winnie Li | September 01, 2023, 11:49 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Presidential Election 2023 candidate Ng Kok Song announced his defeat to fellow presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam after sample count results were released on Polling Day on Sep. 1.

Sample count results released by the Election Department showed Tharman receiving an estimated vote share of 70 per cent while Ng had only 16 per cent.

The third candidate, Tan Kin Lian, received an estimated 14 per cent vote share.

Congratulates Tharman

Ng started his speech by sharing that he had just received a phone call from Tharman, who told Ng that he thought Ng and Ng's team had put up "a vigorous campaign".

In response, Ng said he congratulated Tharman on the latter's "magnificent victory".

Ng said his number one goal when he came forward to stand for the presidency was to "ensure that the people of Singapore could have the right to vote in this presidential election".

He believed he had accomplished this goal.

Ng also shared that he was delighted Tharman earned a mandate from Singaporeans.

He expressed his gratitude to the 400,000 Singaporeans for their faith in him, his campaign staff, his family, his pets, and his fiancée, Sybil Lau, who was standing by his side.

Ng also thanked his proposers, seconders, assenters, and character referees, who put their names behind his name and lifted him from a "relative nobody to somebody".

At the end of his speech, Ng said he wished Tharman success in his new role as the President of Singapore, and he is confident that Tharman will make a very good president.

Top image via Mothership

Shanmugam & Vivian sue Lee Hsien Yang in S'pore High Court for defamation

They are represented by a team of lawyers led by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

September 02, 2023, 12:03 AM

Tharman mobbed at Taman Jurong Food Centre

And cheered on.

September 02, 2023, 12:01 AM

Tan Kin Lian supporters remain optimistic after he gets 14% sample count votes

Tan Kin Lian said he would only concede when the final results are out.

September 01, 2023, 11:44 PM

Tharman 'truly humbled' after 70% sample count, thanks S'poreans for strong endorsement

He also thanked his fellow presidential candidates Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian in his speech.

September 01, 2023, 11:22 PM

PE2023 sample count: Tharman tentatively victorious with 70% of votes

The confidence rate of the sample count is 95 per cent.

September 01, 2023, 10:42 PM

8-hour jam to enter JB via Causeway on Sep. 1, Polling Day

The brightest stretch of road in the world.

September 01, 2023, 10:40 PM

Tharman supporters shout 'President Tharman' at Taman Jurong Food Centre before results out

Tharman arrived at the hawker centre just before 10pm.

September 01, 2023, 10:27 PM

Drinks stall that Tharman buys coffee from opens till late on Polling Day to show support

The owners said typically they close shop between 8pm and 8:30pm.

September 01, 2023, 10:09 PM

Kim Lim giving away Porsche, 1st class tickets to Europe to get people to support her beauty biz

We also want.

September 01, 2023, 09:50 PM

S'pore Presidential elections 2023: What is the sample count?

Sample count results are usually close to the final result.

September 01, 2023, 09:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.