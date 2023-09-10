2 newly-minted SAF officers propose to their girlfriends simultaneously at commissioning parade

At the most recent Sep. 9 commissioning parade, two officers popped the question in front of their girlfriends and fellow graduands.

Two proposals

In a video shared by TikTok user @mrhendran, the two officers stood in the middle of the crowd and got down on one knee at the same time.

With a beautiful sunset behind them, photographers rushed to take shots of the moment.

The two women seemed beyond excited to accept the proposal and receive their rings.

One couple gave each other a tight hug, and the man also presented a bouquet of flowers to his newly-minted fiancée.

Other officers were also seen cheering them on, and probably celebrating own achievement as well.

The commissioning parade at the SAFTI Military Institute marks the completion of 38 weeks of rigorous training at the Officer Cadet School.

According to a press release by MINDEF, a total of 216 cadets, comprising 173 from the Singapore Army and 43 from the Republic of Singapore Air Force, were commissioned as officers of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) on Sep. 9.

Top images via mrhendran/TikTok.