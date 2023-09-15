Back

First look: NewJeans & Line Friends pop-up store at Orchard Central

Fasiha Nazren | September 15, 2023, 01:28 PM

In collaboration with Play Line Friends, K-pop girl group NewJeans has opened a pop-up at Orchard Central bringing their merchandise to fans in Singapore.

The pop-up store is now open on the first floor of Orchard Central and will be here till Nov. 23.

Prices start from S$7.

Here's a look at what part of the store looks like:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

There are more than 100 types of limited edition merchandise available, including mousepads, stickers, notebooks and t-shirts.

Items range from Bunini merchandise and Powerpuff Girls-themed items.

The price for items ranges from S$7 to S$62.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Apart from the NewJeans range, there are also BT21 and Line Friends merchandise at the store.

@mothership.nova No ETA for my wallet tho NewJeans pop-up store @ Play Line Friends 📍 Orchard Central 01-09 S238896 📅 Now till Nov. 23, 2023 ⏰ Daily, 11am to 10pm #fyp #sgtiktok #newjeans #playlinefriends ♬ ETA - NewJeans

NewJeans and Line Friends pop-up

Address: Orchard Central #01-09 Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily until Nov. 23, 2023

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

