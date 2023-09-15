First look: NewJeans & Line Friends pop-up store at Orchard Central

In collaboration with Play Line Friends, K-pop girl group NewJeans has opened a pop-up at Orchard Central bringing their merchandise to fans in Singapore.

The pop-up store is now open on the first floor of Orchard Central and will be here till Nov. 23.

Prices start from S$7.

Here's a look at what part of the store looks like:

There are more than 100 types of limited edition merchandise available, including mousepads, stickers, notebooks and t-shirts.

Items range from Bunini merchandise and Powerpuff Girls-themed items.

The price for items ranges from S$7 to S$62.

Apart from the NewJeans range, there are also BT21 and Line Friends merchandise at the store.

NewJeans and Line Friends pop-up

Address: Orchard Central #01-09 Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily until Nov. 23, 2023

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.