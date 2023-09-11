Back

Hygiene grade of food stall at Nanyang Girls’ High School downgraded from 'A' to 'C'

With effect from Sep. 8, 2023

Belmont Lay | September 11, 2023, 02:38 AM

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has downgraded the food hygiene grade of a food stall located at Nanyang Girls’ High School from “A” to “C” with effect from Sep. 8, 2023.

A total of 29 people were reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared by “Drinks & Snacks” food stall in the school along 2 Linden Drive on Nov. 11, 2022.

None of them were hospitalised.

A joint investigation by the Ministry of Health and SFA was conducted following the incident.

Several hygiene lapses were identified during the inspection of the food stall on Nov. 14, 2022.

SFA will be taking enforcement action against the licensee for these lapses.

SFA has adjusted the food hygiene grade of the establishment from “A” to “C” with effect from Sep. 8, 2023.

The grade will be reviewed in 12 months.

The premises will also be kept under surveillance.

The release by SFA added: "Food business operators are reminded to adhere to good food safety processes."

"Good hygiene practices such as the washing of hands before handling food can greatly reduce the incidence of gastroenteritis when adopted by all key stakeholders, including the industry and public."

SFA also added a disclaimer in their release: "The information provided on this website should not be used as basis for any legal proceedings."

"Neither SFA nor any of its employees involved in the supply of the above information shall be liable for any loss or damage suffered by any member of the public by reason of any error or omission of whatever nature appearing therein or however caused."

