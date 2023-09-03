Back

Muslim food stall at Marsiling dishes out savage responses to poor reviews

Zero filter.

Daniel Seow | September 03, 2023, 06:07 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

It's tough to be a hawker.

Not only does one have to manage a business amidst rising rents, and cook for hours daily, but customers could leave poor reviews online as well.

As customers, we've probably seen our share of neutral-sounding customer service responses, or situations where the stall simply chose not to reply.

One Muslim food stall in Marsiling, however, adopted a different approach, dishing out some choice comebacks to a number of negative reviews on GrabFood. These range from appealing to the customers' sympathy, threats to stop taking orders from them, and to straight-up personal attacks.

The stall, simply named "Muslim Food Stall", is located at Marsiling Lane Food Centre and has been open for at least six years, according to its Facebook page.

It has garnered a 4.6 average rating on the GrabFood platform, across 2,870 reviews, as of Sep. 3.

Savage replies

Reviews seen on the platform included complaints about dishes being overcooked, either too salty or under-seasoned, or ingredients tasting like they had gone bad.

A few of the stall's responses followed a similar trend — questioning the quality of the customer's teeth, or dental hygiene.

"I think maybe your teeth like ahkong teeth":

Screenshot via Grab app.

"I think you never brush teeth LOL":

Screenshot via Grab app.

The stall also replied to this customer's advice to "please try to cook tasteful food" with "jadi perempuan masak sis!" which translates to "become a cook, sis!".

"Never brush your teeth ah?":

Screenshot via Grab app.

The customer here had complained that dishes were "very very salty" and that the lontong had a "sour-spoiled taste".

Translated into English, the stall's reply reads, "That’s why I wanna close Grab. Because people like to complain and like c** b*i. Never brush your teeth ah? Lontong from 5am cook till 4pm under fire stove. Never mind, you want free things just say".

Being a hawker is not easy

Similarly, other replies put into perspective the struggles of a hawker, and challenged customers to have some empathy.

"You try work 19 hours 1st before asking"

 

Screenshot via Grab app.

A particular customer complained that the beef was "totally tough and not possible to eat", and added "Kindly cook properly if you want to serve it to people".

The stall retorted by challenging the customer to put in the hours first before making that statement, and addressed them with the term "bingai" which means "arrogant" in a Johor dialect.

And for another case of an incorrectly packed delivery, the stall claimed that the elderly employee who packed it was recovering from sickness.

Screenshot via Grab app.

The stall added "Takpa lah (never mind lah) we'll just add you to the reject list".

Quick comebacks

A couple of the stall's replies were shorter, but no less punchy.

Screenshot via Grab app.

And then there was this comeback, which may have been triggered by the user's choice to write in all-caps for the comment "the Soto Ayam gravy taste like water".

Screenshot via Grab app.

The stall's response, translated from Malay, reads "Your mouth don't c** b*i boy".

Mothership has reached out to the stall for comment.

What the stall is known for

As part of its menu, the stall sells traditional Malay dishes like nasi lemak, nasi padang, mee soto, mee goreng, mee siam and so on.

It is known for its lontong kering (dry lontong) and nasi jenganan, or rice with blanched vegetables slathered in peanut sauce and served with staples like begedil and tempeh.

The stall was also featured in this 2020 YouTube video featuring halal hawker food at the Marsiling Lane Food Centre:

Related:

Top image from Muslim Food Stall on Facebook / screenshots via Grab app.

PSP's Leong Mun Wai congratulates Tharman on election victory, says it shows 'race-based' GRC system 'no longer relevant'

To the PSP, Tharman's victory is "testimony to the fact that Singaporean voters do not vote along racial lines", Leong said.

September 03, 2023, 08:26 PM

Kinderland’s no-personal-device policy after alleged child abuse is ‘seriously wrong': Ho Ching

Instead, the preschool should institute a proper whistleblower system and process, contended Ho.

September 03, 2023, 07:47 PM

Anwar congratulates Tharman on presidential election win, hopes M'sia-S'pore relations continue in 'a familial spirit'

The Malaysian PM also expressed his hope that Singapore would continue to "be peaceful and prosper" under Tharman's leadership.

September 03, 2023, 07:19 PM

George Yeo a 'bridge-builder' who initiated many of S'pore's FTAs: Heng Swee Keat at Yeo’s book launch

Heng paid tribute to Yeo, saying he "shows how a minister with a lively and creative mind can keep Singapore relevant and useful to the world".

September 03, 2023, 05:28 PM

Terry Gou resigns as Foxconn director days after announcing his bid for Taiwanese presidency

Gou founded Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, which is Foxconn's formal name, 49 years ago.

September 03, 2023, 05:00 PM

Patrons in pineapple attire receive free 1.5-litre pineapple soju tower at Bencoolen bistro

Ong lai.

September 03, 2023, 03:20 PM

Sultan of Johor says Anwar needs more time, S'pore easier to work with than Putrajaya

The Sultan was optimistic about the impact of the RTS on Johor's economy.

September 03, 2023, 01:59 PM

China releases new map with disputed territorial claims, drawing protest from India, Russia, M'sia, Vietnam, Philippines & Indonesia

Other countries have opposed the new map.

September 03, 2023, 01:59 PM

Pritam Singh wishes Tharman success as next President, restates WP’s stand on 'shortcomings & problems' of Elected Presidency

Singh also responded to a comment about his polling day attire.

September 03, 2023, 12:34 PM

Couple dance in Bayfront MRT to piano music played by busker with autism

Viva la vida.

September 03, 2023, 12:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.