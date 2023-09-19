Back

MRT staff accompanied girl, 6, to school after she lost older sister at crowded Bendemeer MRT station

Lending a helping hand.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 19, 2023, 11:46 AM

An assistant station manager was lauded for going the extra mile to help a lost primary school girl.

Muhammad Farhan bin Mohammad was approached by a six-year-old Gwen Tan when she lost sight of her older sister at the crowded Bendemeer MRT station.

The two girls were supposed to head to school together.

The younger girl only knew she has to alight at Mattar Station but wasn't sure how to walk to St. Magaret's Primary School.

She approached Farhan for help.

As the school is near Mattar MRT Station and worried that Tan would be travelling alone, Farhan offered to walk to the school with the student after travelling with her on the train.

The duo met Tan's teacher as they were nearing the school and Farhan handed Tan over to her teacher.

SBS Transit posted this anecdote on their Facebook page on Sep. 17 to encourage commuters to reach out to their friendly station staff whenever they need help.

Farhan won many praises for being kind and ensuring the safety of the little girl.

