Taxi t-bones car out of nowhere along Moulmein Road, narrowly misses pedestrian

Three people were conveyed to hospital.

Joshua Lee | September 18, 2023, 11:02 AM

A taxi collided with a car along Moulmein Road before hitting the road divider and sending up a flurry of soil and debris.

The collision narrowly missed a pedestrian.

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon, Sep. 17.

Footage of the accident was uploaded by Roads.sg on Sep. 18.

Based on the clip, it appeared that the taxi was travelling at a very high speed as it entered Moulmein Road from Mandalay Road.

Upon entering the main road, the taxi did not slow down nor turn right.

Instead, it continued to barrel forward, cutting across the three lanes of Moulmein Road.

via Google Maps

It rammed into the back of a car that was travelling in the right-most lane.

The impact caused the car that was hit to spin and crash into the grassy road divider and sent up a cloud of soil and debris.

A pedestrian was walking along the divider at that time.

The cars came to a stop and narrowly avoided hitting the pedestrian.

However, the person ended up falling while trying to dodge the spinning cars and debris.

Taxi driver assisting with investigations

According to the police, the taxi driver is a 68-year-old man. He is currently assisting the police with investigations.

The driver is a 61-year-old man. There was a 48-year-old male passenger in the car as well.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that it was alerted to the accident at 2pm.

They conveyed two persons to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and one person to Singapore General Hospital.

All images: Roads.sg

