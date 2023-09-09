More than 600 dead, 300 injured after earthquake strikes Morocco

At least 632 people have been killed after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit central Morocco.

The Guardian reported that the epicentre of the quake was in Ighil — a mountainous area about 70km southwest of the major city of Marrakesh.

It struck at 11:11pm followed 19 minutes later by a 4.9 magnitude aftershock, reported the BBC.

Apart from the deaths, a further 329 people were injured, with 51 in critical condition.

Most of the deaths and damage to structures were in the mountainous regions closer to the epicentre, said a local official.

However, according to The Guardian, residents of Marrakesh said that buildings in the old city —a Unesco world heritage site — had collapsed.

Buildings collapsing

Videos on social media appeared to show buildings swaying and crumbling.

🇲🇦 | URGENTE - SISMO EN MARRUECOS: El momento en que un edificio se derrumbó por completo tras el terremoto que azotó Marrakesh en Marruecos hace poco.

pic.twitter.com/xXd6MTVfDv — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) September 9, 2023

Other images and footage showed rubble-filled streets and structures with large cracks in them.

Vidéos de quelques dégats à Marrakech suite au séisme pic.twitter.com/UORW4vQpY8 — Omar H. 🇲🇦 🇵🇸 (@Omar_H_) September 8, 2023

"I thought my bed was going to fly away," said one resident in Marrakesh, to the AFP.

"I went out into the street half-naked and immediately went to see my riads (a traditional Moroccan house). It was total chaos, a real catastrophe, madness."

Closer to the epicentre, in the town of Al-Haouz, local media have reported that a family is trapped under the rubble of their house.

Top image from social media