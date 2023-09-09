More than 600 dead, 300 injured after earthquake strikes Morocco

At least 632 people have been killed after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit central Morocco.
The Guardian reported that the epicentre of the quake was in Ighil — a mountainous area about 70km southwest of the major city of Marrakesh.
It struck at 11:11pm followed 19 minutes later by a 4.9 magnitude aftershock, reported the BBC.
Apart from the deaths, a further 329 people were injured, with 51 in critical condition.
Most of the deaths and damage to structures were in the mountainous regions closer to the epicentre, said a local official.
However, according to The Guardian, residents of Marrakesh said that buildings in the old city —a Unesco world heritage site — had collapsed.
Buildings collapsing
Videos on social media appeared to show buildings swaying and crumbling.
Other images and footage showed rubble-filled streets and structures with large cracks in them.
"I thought my bed was going to fly away," said one resident in Marrakesh, to the AFP.
"I went out into the street half-naked and immediately went to see my riads (a traditional Moroccan house). It was total chaos, a real catastrophe, madness."
Closer to the epicentre, in the town of Al-Haouz, local media have reported that a family is trapped under the rubble of their house.
