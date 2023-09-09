Back

More than 600 dead, 300 injured after earthquake strikes Morocco

Residents of Marrakesh said that buildings in the old city — a Unesco world heritage site — had collapsed.

Andrew Koay | September 09, 2023, 04:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

At least 632 people have been killed after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit central Morocco.

The Guardian reported that the epicentre of the quake was in Ighil — a mountainous area about 70km southwest of the major city of Marrakesh.

It struck at 11:11pm followed 19 minutes later by a 4.9 magnitude aftershock, reported the BBC.

Apart from the deaths, a further 329 people were injured, with 51 in critical condition.

Most of the deaths and damage to structures were in the mountainous regions closer to the epicentre, said a local official.

However, according to The Guardian, residents of Marrakesh said that buildings in the old city —a Unesco world heritage site — had collapsed.

Buildings collapsing

Videos on social media appeared to show buildings swaying and crumbling.

Other images and footage showed rubble-filled streets and structures with large cracks in them.

"I thought my bed was going to fly away," said one resident in Marrakesh, to the AFP.

"I went out into the street half-naked and immediately went to see my riads (a traditional Moroccan house). It was total chaos, a real catastrophe, madness."

Closer to the epicentre, in the town of Al-Haouz, local media have reported that a family is trapped under the rubble of their house.

Top image from social media

Disney unveils name of cruise ship that will dock in S'pore from 2025

Adventure is out there.

September 09, 2023, 10:30 PM

Man, 30, arrested for alleged murder of wife, 32, in East Coast hotel

Police investigations are ongoing.

September 09, 2023, 09:53 PM

PM Lee pays tribute to close colleague & former finance minister Richard Hu

Both entered politics in 1984.

September 09, 2023, 06:08 PM

S'porean man, 26, gets jail & caning for wielding axe & kicking police officer at Stamford Road

He was seen approaching officers with an axe in April 2023.

September 09, 2023, 05:13 PM

Tan Kin Lian raises S$560 for charity from selling used PE2023 posters in Bedok

The sale went "very smoothly", he said.

September 09, 2023, 04:57 PM

S'porean driver, 33, crashes Mercedes into motorbike in M'sia, killing boy, 4, riding pillion

He was remanded in Malaysia for three days.

September 09, 2023, 03:03 PM

Sembawang cafe serves mini croissants with milk, equivalent to 2 regular croissants

Too cute.

September 09, 2023, 01:56 PM

Retro office-themed cafe in Thomson serves floral-infused Chinese deserts till late

Can go after office hours.

September 09, 2023, 12:50 PM

G-Shock & 88rising to have pop-up at ION Orchard from Sep. 16 to 30, 2023

Southeast Asia pop-up tour.

September 09, 2023, 12:32 PM

S'pore's longest-serving finance minister Richard Hu dies aged 96

Hu also served as a Minister for Trade and Industry, Minister for Health, and Minister for National Development.

September 09, 2023, 11:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.