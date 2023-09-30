Back

MMA star Angela Lee officially retires

"The Unstoppable" is no more.

Kerr Puay Hian | September 30, 2023, 05:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Note: This article contains reporting on a suicide. Audience discretion is advised.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Angela Lee is now officially retired.

She made the announcement on Sep. 30, 2023, at Singapore Indoor Stadium at the ONE Fight Night 14 event.

Lee became the youngest female world champion in MMA at age 20.

Emotional entrance

Her retirement came as little surprise following recent media interviews over her struggles with mental health after her sister Victoria Lee’s suicide.

Before making her announcement on stage, Lee made an emotional entrance into the hall, holding her atomweight championship belt on her shoulder, with tears in her eyes while the crowd cheered her on.

Image via YouTube/ONE Championship

“This year has been the hardest year of my life,” Lee said and paused, seemingly keeping her emotions in check. The crowd cheered in support. “I’m doing my best to pick up the pieces and move forward slowly.”

After speaking about Fightstory, the non-profit mental health charity she set up after her sister’s death, she put down the championship belt in the middle of the cage.

The speech

“I am here today to officially announce my retirement,” Lee said, with devastated fans screaming "no" in the background. “It has been an incredible eight years and…”

While Lee paused again to reorganise herself, the crowd started chanting “Angela“ in support.

Image via YouTube/ONE Championship

“I just want to say thank you to the fans, to ONE Championship,” Lee said while also thanking her team and other supporters.

“There have been many battles in and out of the cage.

The last thing I want to say is this, to the fighters and everyone out there watching right now is that the greatest battle you will ever face won't be with the opponent standing in front of us.

But the greatest battle will be within ourselves.

We all go through struggles. We all fight, and each day, we are victorious — when we choose to rise up in the face of adversity.

So thank you guys so much. I love you. Thank you.”

Family waits for her

After her last moments as “The Unstoppable”, Lee walked down the stage to overwhelming applause into the arms of her husband Bruno Pucci and two-year-old daughter, Ava, who were waiting for her.

Image via Youtube/ONE Championship

You can watch the announcement here, at the four hour, 42 minute mark:

Lee comes from a family of MMA fighters, with her father, Ken Lee as the coach for her and three other siblings.

Ken Lee has since “completely retired” from coaching after Victoria Lee’s death.

Lee’s other sibling, 25-year-old Christian Lee, is ONE’s lightweight and welterweight MMA champion. He is set to return to action in 2024.

The youngest in the family, 17-year-old Adrian Lee, will likely debut in ONE Championship.

Related Stories

Top image via Youtube/ONE Championship

South Korean community site calls S'pore's Chuando Tan, 57, the 'final boss in self-management'

This isn't the first time South Korea has noticed him.

September 30, 2023, 04:47 PM

11-storey Far East Flora Centre opens in Clementi, sells flowers, fruits, vegetables & has garden cafe

Playground for green fingers and flower lovers.

September 30, 2023, 03:01 PM

Mother, 39, fights with woman, 33, in Chai Chee over whether son, 8, is too old to use women's toilet

They both ended up getting fined.

September 30, 2023, 12:43 PM

Jackson Wang to be lead mentor for girl group reality show, S'poreans welcome to apply

Applications close on Oct. 31, 2023.

September 30, 2023, 12:38 PM

Gurmit Singh warns of scammers using his photo for fake ad

Not the first time.

September 30, 2023, 11:57 AM

McDonald's Japan now selling prawn nuggets

Lovin' it.

September 30, 2023, 11:20 AM

S'pore's total population hits record 5.92 million as more citizens & PRs return after Covid-19 pandemic

The non-resident population increased as more workers were hired to catch up on projects delayed by Covid-19.

September 30, 2023, 01:03 AM

S$1 to 109.4 yen: Japanese yen continues to set historic low against S'pore dollar

The yen continues to weaken as Japan maintains negative interest rates.

September 29, 2023, 07:32 PM

S'pore electricity & gas tariffs to increase from October to December, due to higher energy costs

Turn off lights when not in use.

September 29, 2023, 07:13 PM

Mothership's press accreditation suspended for breaking PUB embargo

The breach related to the announcement of water price revision.

September 29, 2023, 05:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.