MMA star Angela Lee officially retires

Note: This article contains reporting on a suicide. Audience discretion is advised.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Angela Lee is now officially retired.

She made the announcement on Sep. 30, 2023, at Singapore Indoor Stadium at the ONE Fight Night 14 event.

Lee became the youngest female world champion in MMA at age 20.

Emotional entrance

Her retirement came as little surprise following recent media interviews over her struggles with mental health after her sister Victoria Lee’s suicide.

Before making her announcement on stage, Lee made an emotional entrance into the hall, holding her atomweight championship belt on her shoulder, with tears in her eyes while the crowd cheered her on.

“This year has been the hardest year of my life,” Lee said and paused, seemingly keeping her emotions in check. The crowd cheered in support. “I’m doing my best to pick up the pieces and move forward slowly.”

After speaking about Fightstory, the non-profit mental health charity she set up after her sister’s death, she put down the championship belt in the middle of the cage.

The speech

“I am here today to officially announce my retirement,” Lee said, with devastated fans screaming "no" in the background. “It has been an incredible eight years and…”

While Lee paused again to reorganise herself, the crowd started chanting “Angela“ in support.

“I just want to say thank you to the fans, to ONE Championship,” Lee said while also thanking her team and other supporters.

“There have been many battles in and out of the cage. The last thing I want to say is this, to the fighters and everyone out there watching right now is that the greatest battle you will ever face won't be with the opponent standing in front of us. But the greatest battle will be within ourselves. We all go through struggles. We all fight, and each day, we are victorious — when we choose to rise up in the face of adversity. So thank you guys so much. I love you. Thank you.”

Family waits for her

After her last moments as “The Unstoppable”, Lee walked down the stage to overwhelming applause into the arms of her husband Bruno Pucci and two-year-old daughter, Ava, who were waiting for her.

You can watch the announcement here, at the four hour, 42 minute mark:

Lee comes from a family of MMA fighters, with her father, Ken Lee as the coach for her and three other siblings.

Ken Lee has since “completely retired” from coaching after Victoria Lee’s death.

Lee’s other sibling, 25-year-old Christian Lee, is ONE’s lightweight and welterweight MMA champion. He is set to return to action in 2024.

The youngest in the family, 17-year-old Adrian Lee, will likely debut in ONE Championship.

Top image via Youtube/ONE Championship