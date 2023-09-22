Merlion to undergo maintenance works for 12 weeks from Sep. 25-Dec. 13, 2023, photo-taking unavailable

The main Merlion statue at the Merlion Park will be undergoing maintenance works for 12 weeks from Sep. 25 to Dec. 13, 2023, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced in a Sep. 22 media advisory.

The board did not specify the reason that prompted the maintenance work in the advisory.

While these works are in progress, the statue will be covered in scaffolding and will not be available for photo-taking.

However, the public is welcome to take photos with the nearby Merlion cub statue at the Merlion Park in the meantime.

"We seek the public's understanding as the works and barricades may cause some inconvenience during this period," said STB.

Previously, the statue had undergone maintenance work from Jul. 27 to 28, 2023, after a few visitors spotted a crack on the Merlion's back.

The crack appeared to have been fixed since then, according to recent posts on Xiaohongshu.

Top image via shawnanggg/Unsplash