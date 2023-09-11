Back

S'pore comedian Mayiduo really bungee jumps 47m after breaking Shopee 9.9 sales target

It was quite a feat as the comedian is known for his 108kg weight.

Joshua Lee | September 11, 2023, 11:16 AM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Local personality Mayiduo pulled off an exhilarating stunt over the weekend: bungee jumping 47m at Sentosa.

The comedian-entrepreneur, whose real name is Kelvin Tan, fronted this year's Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day alongside influencer Xiaxue.

Tan promised to perform the stunt if he hit a sales target of S$99,000 during a live stream for the sales event.

He is known for his hefty frame and 108kg weight.

Total sales during the live stream, which spanned two hours, surpassed the target and hit S$102,000.

The jump was held at Skypark by AJ Hackett at Sentosa.

"When you look down, it's a little scary," said Tan, who subsequently muttered a string of expletives as he was preparing to take the plunge.

His journey down was equally laden with expletives and terrified screams, as well as a frenzied rendition of this year's Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day jingle.

"Eh! Let's not do such things again! he screamed while dangling from the bungee cord.

Here, enjoy Tan's bungee jumping experience in its full glory:

All images: Shopee. 

Endangered Malayan tapir seen running along Punggol park connector at 6:30am, overtakes cyclist

It sounded like a horse galloping.

September 11, 2023, 11:49 AM

Man, 30, from Sri Lanka charged with alleged murder of wife, 32, in East Coast hotel

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

September 11, 2023, 11:03 AM

Hygiene grade of food stall at Nanyang Girls’ High School downgraded from 'A' to 'C'

With effect from Sep. 8, 2023

September 11, 2023, 02:38 AM

9 out of 146 Air China passengers sustained minor injuries related to smoke inhalation & abrasions during evacuation

Air China and Changi Airport Group are providing assistance to all passengers and crew members.

September 11, 2023, 12:13 AM

Man, 39, arrested for allegedly attacking another man, 40, with knife at Jalan Besar

Two knives and the victim's shirt were seized.

September 10, 2023, 11:12 PM

Man & wife involved in Katong hotel murder case believed to be tourists: Shin Min

He will be charged in court with murder on Sep. 11.

September 10, 2023, 10:10 PM

2 newly-minted SAF officers propose to their girlfriends simultaneously at commissioning parade

They said yes.

September 10, 2023, 06:52 PM

Cyclist in Sungei Tengah bangs fist on car's bonnet after driver honks at him, leaves dent

Road rage.

September 10, 2023, 06:41 PM

Firsthand from CCK: S’pore’s 1st Yakult lady still in the same job after 37 years. How does she do it?

Not your ordinary salesperson.

September 10, 2023, 06:41 PM

Air China plane makes emergency landing at Changi Airport after engine catches fire

The fire has been put out.

September 10, 2023, 06:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.