S'pore comedian Mayiduo really bungee jumps 47m after breaking Shopee 9.9 sales target

Local personality Mayiduo pulled off an exhilarating stunt over the weekend: bungee jumping 47m at Sentosa.

The comedian-entrepreneur, whose real name is Kelvin Tan, fronted this year's Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day alongside influencer Xiaxue.

Tan promised to perform the stunt if he hit a sales target of S$99,000 during a live stream for the sales event.

He is known for his hefty frame and 108kg weight.

Total sales during the live stream, which spanned two hours, surpassed the target and hit S$102,000.

The jump was held at Skypark by AJ Hackett at Sentosa.

"When you look down, it's a little scary," said Tan, who subsequently muttered a string of expletives as he was preparing to take the plunge.

His journey down was equally laden with expletives and terrified screams, as well as a frenzied rendition of this year's Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day jingle.

"Eh! Let's not do such things again! he screamed while dangling from the bungee cord.

Here, enjoy Tan's bungee jumping experience in its full glory:

All images: Shopee.