M'sia man, 33, allegedly severed 11-year-old boy's hand & killed him with machete

Warning: The article contains images and descriptions of murder. Reader discretion is advised.

A man in Malaysia allegedly killed an 11-year-old boy after slashing him and severing his left hand with a machete.

The boy was found dead on Sep. 23, 2023 morning.

The 33-year-old suspect, Paulus Poka Lolo, was on the run before he was arrested on Sep. 24, 2023.

Boy's mother and stepfather went to work

According to the New Straits Times, Paulus and the boy's mother and stepfather are Indonesians.

Paulus is believed to be a friend of the boy's stepfather.

They worked as general farm workers at an oil palm plantation in Lahad Datu, a town in Sabah, Malaysia.

The boy's mother and stepfather had gone to work and entrusted Paulus to look after him.

The boy was found lying face up in a pool of blood at a workers' quarters at around 7:30am.

He had multiple slash wounds on his back, the back of his head, and around his neck.

His severed left hand was lying a distance away from his corpse.

Disappeared after the alleged murder

According to the district police chief, as reported by Daily Express, Paulus allegedly fled after the incident.

The local Malaysian police conducted a manhunt and found Paulus around 100km away from Lahad Datu at Felda Sahabat, according to The Star.

23-inch machete seized

He was arrested at around 7am on Sep. 24.

Paulus revealed where he hid the alleged murder weapon upon police questioning, according to Bernama.

The police, with the help of a K-9 unit, retrieved a 23-inch machete from a bush by the roadside.

Motive unknown

The Lahad Datu district police chief assistant commissioner told the media that he believes that the case is solved, according to The Star.

He added that Paulus is the only suspect in the case.

He did not disclose the motive for the murder and said the police still needed time to investigate the case.

Paulus was remanded for further investigations and scheduled to appear in court on Sep. 25.

Top image from Sharel Al Hapis/Facebook and Oriental Daily