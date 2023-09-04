Man, 36, charged for allegedly slapping & hurling vulgarities at boy, 9, at Kovan MRT

A 36-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a nine-year-old boy, both physically and verbally.

The incident took place around Exit C of Kovan MRT Station.

The accused, Seah Peng Loong, has been charged and remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination.

Alleged assault on boy

Around 8:45am on Sep. 2, the victim was on the way to class with his seven-year-old brother, when he was allegedly slapped by the man.

The boy also reported that the man had hurled vulgarities at him.

He did not know the assailant.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division managed to identify the man through CCTV images and arrested him on the same day.

Enhanced penalties for offences involving minor

The man was arrested for public nuisance and voluntarily causing hurt to a minor.

He was charged in court on Sep. 4.

Those guilty of causing public nuisance could be fined up to S$2,000.

Under the offence of deliberately causing hurt, they could be imprisoned for up to three years, or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Since this case involved a minor below 14 years of age, the man's charges carry enhanced penalties of twice the maximum punishment provided for the offence.

Related story

Top image via Wikimedia