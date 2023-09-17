Man, 32, abducted when he was 3, goes from S'pore to China to reunite with biological parents after 28-year search

A Chinese man has reunited with his biological parents in China after a 28-year search.

The man, Kai Ye (transliteration), is now 32 years old.

When he was around three years old, he was purportedly abducted at a wet market in Sichuan.

Kai Ye recalled that he was first brought to Guangdong province, before being sent out of China.

In 2021, Kai Ye registered himself to a platform called "Bao Bei Hui Jia" ("Come home, precious one"), a charity that helps missing persons reunite with their loved ones.

Kai Ye's biological mother saw a video of him looking for his family in July 2023, and she thought Kai Ye may be her son and contacted a volunteer of the charity.

Reunion

Two months on, Kai Ye flew to Cheng Du, Sichuan, from Singapore to meet his parents on Sep. 12.

He was accompanied by his wife.

A video showing their reunion, which came just before Mid-Autumn Festival, went viral on Chinese social media platforms.

Kai Ye shared a hug with his mother, while his father, standing at one side, was sighted wiping his tears at one point.

His mother was bawling, while she hugged Kai Ye, who's now grown up and a full head taller than her.

Top image via screenshots of He Pan Shi Ping video