Man, 30, arrested for alleged murder of wife, 32, in East Coast hotel

Fasiha Nazren | September 09, 2023, 09:53 PM

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 32-year-old woman.

According to a news release from the police, the man went to Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre on Sep. 9 at around 5:05pm to inform officers that he had killed his wife at a hotel along East Coast Road.

CNA reported that the hotel involved is the Holiday Inn Express Katong, located next to the i12 Katong shopping mall.

Upon the police’s arrival at the hotel, officers found a woman lying motionless with a slash wound in the hotel room.

The woman was pronounced dead by paramedics at scene.

The man was arrested at Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre.

The news release added that a knife, believed to be used in the incident, was recovered in the hotel room.

The man will be charged in court on Sep. 11, 2023 with Murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Google Maps.

