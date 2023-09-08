Back

M'sian girl, 8, earns over S$450 from gambling with schoolmates by acting as house

Her mother was shocked when she took out wads of cash from her schoolbag.

Keyla Supharta | September 08, 2023, 04:08 PM

A mother in Malaysia was taken by surprise when her 8-year-old daughter started taking out wads of cash from her school bag to show that she could afford to pay for a new RM899 (S$263) school bag.

The 8-year-old subsequently dropped another bombshe was profiting from gambling activities at school.

Wads of cash

Posting on the UTAR Confessions - ALL Rejected / Censor Original Posts Facebook page, the mother explained that her daughter was in Primary 2 this year and received RM50 (S$14.60) weekly allowance for school-related expenses.

During a shopping trip to a high-end mall in Penang, her daughter took a liking to a school bag priced at RM899 (S$263), adding that her classmates in school had the same bag.

"To be honest, I was really scared at the moment," the mother wrote, describing her shock at seeing the school bag's price tag.

She then tried directing her daughter to look at other stores, but the 8-year-old cut her off, saying that she had the money.

Before the mother could register the information, her daughter took out wads of cash from her school bag—a total of RM1,550 (S$453).

“I only gave her RM50 to buy food for a week, how could she still have more than RM1,000?”

Engaged in gambling activities

After returning home and confirming with her husband that he did not give the girl the money, the mother sat her daughter down to question the origin of the cash.

"My daughter was really excited and told me the whole story about making money in school," the mother wrote.

The 8-year-old proceeded to share that she had been engaging in gambling activities during recess, operating as the house in dice games with her schoolmates.

"I was surprised after hearing it. I wasn't sure if I should be happy or worried," the mother added.

She further revealed that her daughter went to an international school where most students came from high-income families. Some students received daily allowances as much as RM100 (S$29.21).

After telling her husband about their daughter's gambling venture, her husband merely laughed about it and advised her to let it go.

"Wow... Your daughter has a future."

Upon reading the story, some commenters encouraged the mother to redirect her daughter's interest towards the "right path".

Talent, focus on cultivating her and developing her on the right path. Must be impressive in the future.

Some encouraged the mother to cultivate her daughter's lucrative talent, and wished her "all the best".

“Wow… Your daughter has a future,” one Facebook user wrote.⁠

Top image via Sasiistock/iStock and lil artsy/Pexels.

