Woman in M'sia given hand drawn RM20 notes in wedding angpao

A Malaysian woman was left stunned when counting the money given by her guests at her wedding — one of them handed over two hand-drawn RM20 (S$5.83) notes.

The woman shared a video on TikTok on Sep. 11 where she showed off all her money and then the two hand-drawn notes.

Found the notes while counting the money

The woman shared that she discovered the two notes while she was counting the money she received.

In the video, she showed all the legitimate Malaysian ringgit she counted before panning down to the very obviously drawn notes.

"Is this a new currency? Some people’s minds are so advanced. Always thought that empty angpaos are bad, but this is worse," she wrote in the video.

In her caption, she jokingly asked how much could she get from the bank if the deposited the counterfeit notes.

Some found it funny

Some in the comment section found humour in her predicament, while others praised the creativity of the person who drew the notes.

One comment told her to keep the notes and “do an art exhibition” as another gave the drawing a five-star rating.

However, others in the comment section told the woman to “fix [her] intention”.

”You shouldn’t have a wedding banquet expecting the guests to give you their money. DO it because you’re sincere in giving,” one comment wrote.

Another pointed out that the person who gifted the hand-drawn notes may not have been able to spare the money but could have felt bad for not giving anything.

Top photos via TikTok/Jihaaaaa11