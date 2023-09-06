S'pore helper allegedly forces face, hands onto private parts of employer's daughters aged 1 & 4

Warning: The article contains images and descriptions of sexual assault on minors. Reader discretion is advised.

A domestic helper in Singapore was reportedly caught on camera sexually assaulting her employer's children.

In a Facebook post dated Sep. 5, the employer stated that he had turned to social media to seek justice for his daughters in light of the "delayed action" taken during the recent cases of alleged child abuse in Kinderland schools.

Noticed child behaving differently

He first noticed his four-year-old daughter "behaving differently" in July 2023, he told Mothership.

The girl had mentioned being inappropriately touched by the helper, but when the employer brought up the issue with the helper, she denied the accusation.

The helper had been with the family for six months by then.

Upon checking the house's CCTV cameras, the employer discovered that his child had been telling the truth.

Repeated instances of sexual assault

CCTV footage revealed that the helper had been committing the alleged acts of sexual assault on both the employer's one-year-old and four-year-old daughters.

In one screenshot, the helper was seen with her hands between one of the girl's legs.

According to her employer, the helper "aggressively [and] repeatedly thrust her fingers at [the child's] private parts", persisting even when the girl cried for her to stop.

The employer also shared an audio recording in his post, which supposedly captured his child screaming during the assault.

Other photos showed the helper in the girl's bedroom, where she "removed her glasses, opened the child's legs forcefully, and placed her mouth, face and hands at the child's private parts" despite the girl putting up a struggle.

The helper also allegedly forced the children to place their faces at her crotch and touch it while she molested them.

The images were said to be just the "non-graphic" ones.

The helper was also said to "pinch" the children's private parts when they were unclothed and would sometimes bring them to "secluded" blind spots away from the cameras, allegedly to assault them sexually.

Police investigating

The employer stated that his family was referred to an AWARE specialist who established the acts as sexual assault offences after reviewing the evidence.

A police report was lodged on Jul. 31, and the helper was taken away on Aug. 10.

According to the employer, however, his children are still dealing with the trauma from the alleged repeated molestations.

"My child has repeatedly been lying on the floor, suffering from the trauma, and I am still waiting for psychological help from the authorities. As the police and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) are still investigating, I expect justice to be delivered without harming or involving my child any further," said the employer.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Mothership that they received the report and are investigating the case.

Top images via anonymous employer