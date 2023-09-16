PM Lee pays tribute to LKY & founding fathers who shaped S'pore's 'fundamental ideals'

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong published a social media post on Sep 16, marking the 100th anniversary of his father Lee Kuan Yew's birth.

Fundamental Ideals

Lee, who was born in 1923 and died in 2015 at the age of 91, was Singapore's founding Prime Minister, and was in power for 31 years.

PM Lee paid tribute to Lee and the nation's founding fathers' fundamental ideals that "shaped the values and ideals" of a newly independent Singapore.

meritocracy, religious freedom and racial harmony, justice and equality, self-reliance, integrity and incorruptibility".

These ideals were experienced by those of Lee's generation, and upheld by successive generations, ideals such as "

PM Lee expressed the hope that Singaporeans would continue to appreciate the conditions of early Singapore, as well as the "drive and determination" of early Singaporeans to overcome the challenges they faced.

Events

PM Lee also noted the various events that are taking place around Singapore to commemorate Lee's 100th birth anniversary.

First up is the "Now is Not the Time" exhibition running from now until Sep 24.

It is an art exhibition that pays homage to Lee, whom the exhibition describes as a "champion of technology and innovation". It merges virtual production with artificial intelligence in the form of generative art, architecture, and sculpture, as well as film and music.

PM Lee had previously visited the exhibition, where he look part in a virtual experience that imagined a Singapore 100 years into the future, replete with flying cars.

Also taking place is "LKY 100: Life and Legacy of Lee Kuan Yew" at the National Museum of Singapore, which runs until the end of the year.

Commemorating Lee's life and contributions to Singapore, the event takes several forms.

One form is a digital trail that is interspersed between the "Semangat yang Baru: Forging a New Singapore Spirit" exhibition, and the post-war Singapore section of the Singapore History Gallery.

The trail features several digital touchpoints accessed by scanning items in the National Museum.

Participants earn rewards when they completing the trail.

Also taking place at the National Museum is a 5-minute film by Singaporean filmmaker Royston Tan, which features Lee "sharing a special message" in the form of a collage of key speeches, mainly taken from Lee's National Day Rally speeches.

The film depicts the speeches in step with Singapore's modernisation.

Commemorative Coin

This is in addition to other anniversary commemorations already taking place, such as the the special commemorative coin released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore earlier this year.

Related Stories

Top image via Now Is Not The Time SG/Facebook