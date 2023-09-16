Back

PM Lee pays tribute to LKY & founding fathers who shaped S'pore's 'fundamental ideals'

The anniversary is being marked by two events that are currently ongoing, as well as a commemorative coin.

Tan Min-Wei | September 16, 2023, 01:15 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong published a social media post on Sep 16, marking the 100th anniversary of his father Lee Kuan Yew's birth.

Fundamental Ideals

Lee, who was born in 1923 and died in 2015 at the age of 91, was Singapore's founding Prime Minister, and was in power for 31 years.

PM Lee paid tribute to Lee and the nation's founding fathers' fundamental ideals that "shaped the values and ideals" of a newly independent Singapore.

These ideals were experienced by those of Lee's generation, and upheld by successive generations, ideals such as "meritocracy, religious freedom and racial harmony, justice and equality, self-reliance, integrity and incorruptibility".

PM Lee expressed the hope that Singaporeans would continue to appreciate the conditions of early Singapore, as well as the "drive and determination" of early Singaporeans to overcome the challenges they faced.

Events

PM Lee also noted the various events that are taking place around Singapore to commemorate Lee's 100th birth anniversary.

First up is the "Now is Not the Time" exhibition running from now until Sep 24.

It is an art exhibition that pays homage to Lee, whom the exhibition describes as a "champion of technology and innovation". It merges virtual production with artificial intelligence in the form of generative art, architecture, and sculpture, as well as film and music.

PM Lee had previously visited the exhibition, where he look part in a virtual experience that imagined a Singapore 100 years into the future, replete with flying cars.

Also taking place is "LKY 100: Life and Legacy of Lee Kuan Yew" at the National Museum of Singapore, which runs until the end of the year.

Commemorating Lee's life and contributions to Singapore, the event takes several forms.

One form is a digital trail that is interspersed between the "Semangat yang Baru: Forging a New Singapore Spirit" exhibition, and the post-war Singapore section of the Singapore History Gallery.

The trail features several digital touchpoints accessed by scanning items in the National Museum.

Screenshot via the National Heritage Board

Participants earn rewards when they completing the trail.

Also taking place at the National Museum is a 5-minute film by Singaporean filmmaker Royston Tan, which features Lee "sharing a special message" in the form of a collage of key speeches, mainly taken from Lee's National Day Rally speeches.

The film depicts the speeches in step with Singapore's modernisation.

Commemorative Coin

This is in addition to other anniversary commemorations already taking place, such as the the special commemorative coin released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore earlier this year.

Related Stories

Top image via Now Is Not The Time SG/Facebook

 

PM Anwar: M'sia done its part to ease Causeway jam, clearance at JB side faster than S'pore

Malaysia's side is faster, he claimed.

September 16, 2023, 03:54 PM

K-pop star BoA ambushed by 'fan' who played porn on her livestream

BoA immediately ended the stream after she realised what was going on.

September 16, 2023, 03:31 PM

Lee Kuan Yew once told foodie KF Seetoh to instruct him on what to do, came off as trusting the expert

The late Lee Kuan Yew said: 'You tell me.'

September 16, 2023, 03:10 PM

Driver & e-bike rider talk passionately about road safety on 1 lane of Bidadari Park Road

Very intense.

September 16, 2023, 03:03 PM

IMDA to block access to East Asia Forum website for not complying fully with POFMA order

Access blocking orders will be cancelled if East Asia Forum complies with full requirements of correction direction.

September 16, 2023, 02:31 PM

'Never ever vent your frustrations on the child': Preschool educator

She said its important for teachers, schools and parents to work together to ensure the well-being of the child.

September 16, 2023, 02:19 PM

Security officer, 80, gets punched after telling man not to sleep on Bedok Central bench

The Union of Security Employees hopes that the assailant will be dealt with firmly.

September 16, 2023, 01:26 PM

Woman's 14-month-old son didn't get meal on 19-hour flight as she didn't ask for it, SIA apologises

The airline has helped arrange meals for both her and her child on their return flight to make sure they get food.

September 16, 2023, 01:05 PM

Up to 90% off: Boarding Gate warehouse sale offers Thule, Belroy, Nalgene products at discounted prices

Nice.

September 16, 2023, 12:59 PM

Monitor lizards invade track during S'pore Grand Prix practice session

Godzilla and friend.

September 16, 2023, 12:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.