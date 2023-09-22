Panda cub Le Le moving to China in Dec. 2023, last day to see him at River Wonders on Nov. 20

The time has come for beloved panda cub Le Le, who was born in Singapore in 2021, to return to China.

Mandai Wildlife Group announced in a Sep. 22 press release that the juvenile panda will leave for his motherland in the second half of December 2023.

His return will contribute to the conservation of the giant panda species in China, the organisation said.

"We celebrate that he will soon be checking off his biggest milestone yet when he goes to China," Cheng Wen-Haur, deputy chief executive officer, life sciences & operations and chief life sciences officer of the Mandai Wildlife Group said.

Prior to the panda's year-end departure, Mandai Wildlife Group, along with Chinese experts, will work to ensure that Le Le is in optimal condition for his journey to China.

These include vaccinations, health assessments and conditioning.

Meanwhile, Le Le's parents, Kai Kai and Jia Jia, will remain at Singapore's River Wonders under the care of the Mandai Wildlife Group.

Separation from Jia Jia

Le Le, who turned two on Aug. 14, has been showing signs of independence, such as resting and playing on his own and away from his mother, Jia Jia.

His mother has also started to show signs of avoidance behaviours, such as moving away when he approaches.

Jia Jia will eventually reject her cub — a natural process of pandas' growth in the wild, as pandas are solitary by nature.

To prepare Le Le and Jia Jia for their imminent separation, the animal care team has been conditioning Le Le since February 2023 to enter a new private den.

Their feedings have also been carried out separately since August 2023.

Le Le's last day

Timesharing of their exhibit will soon kick in — members of the public will get to see Le Le from 10am to 2pm, and Jia Jia from 2pm to 6pm.

Le Le's last day in the exhibit will be on Nov. 20, and a farewell event will be held in the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest exhibit at River Wonders.

He will then proceed to a mandatory quarantine later that day.

In light of his farewell, there will be a 40 per cent discount off the one adult and one child admission bundle to River Wonders from Oct. 6 to 31.

Other events such as a panda mascot meet-and-greet, as well as photo points of Le Le's journey, will be available during this period.

Top photo from Mandai Wildlife Group