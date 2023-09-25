Back

Last supermoon of 2023, Harvest Moon, visible across S'pore on Sep. 29 night

Last chance this year.

Khine Zin Htet | September 25, 2023, 03:18 PM

Nature enthusiasts can catch the last of the supermoons for the year on Sep. 29 from 7pm onwards.

Sep. 29 is also Mid-Autumn Festival this year.

Dubbed the Harvest Moon, the phenomenon marks the start of the fall season.

According to Science Centre Observatory, the supermoon earned its name because of the exceptionally bright moonlight it provides during this period, which historically aided farmers in harvesting summer crops.

Time and places for moon-gazing

On Sep. 29, the Harvest Moon will begin rising at 7pm from the East direction.

It should be at an appreciable height from 9pm onwards, according to Science Centre Observatory.

As long as the skies are clear and not cloudy, you can view the supermoon anywhere in Singapore.

However, the supermoon appearance will vary depending on atmospheric conditions and your viewing location.

If you want to make an evening out of it, you can go to public areas like the Marina Barrage, East Coast Park and the Southern Ridges for an unobstructed and potentially elevated view.

Top photo from Anders Tradit/Facebook

