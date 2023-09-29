Back

Chinese couple finds hidden camera in M'sian Airbnb during honeymoon

The camera was pointed at the bed.

Zi Shan Kow | September 29, 2023, 08:50 AM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A honeymoon trip to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah took a turn for a couple from China after they found a hidden camera in their Airbnb accommodation.

Camera in wall socket

The woman shared her story on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu,

After reaching the Airbnb at 3am on Sep. 6, she asked her husband to check the room for hidden cameras.

Despite their lethargy and the additional trouble of inspecting the room, she said she was thankful they did so.

What they found was a camera strategically placed opposite the bed, hidden between two USB ports.

Images by 珍美BEAUTY/Xiaohongshu.

Her partner had spotted a hole in the wall socket, and when he shined his phone flashlight, he could see that there was a reflective surface behind it.

The socket came off easily, and behind it was a small camera, akin to something you might find on a phone.

Images by 珍美BEAUTY/Xiaohongshu.

Images by 珍美BEAUTY/Xiaohongshu.

Images by 珍美BEAUTY/Xiaohongshu.

More awareness needed

After sharing the incident with her friends, she highlighted that none of the her female friends could point out the camera in the photo.

She added: "Guys might be more familiar with these gadgets and can detect them, but girls need to pay more attention."

She also decided to share her experience publicly to raise awareness about this issue.

"It turns out that such incidents do not only appears in the news, this kind of thing will really happen to us!"

The bed is a very "sensitive" spot to position the camera, wrote the woman.

After discovering the camera, she did not dare to take off her clothes or take a shower.

Her partner covered the camera with some tissue paper while they rested for the night.

She contacted Airbnb the next day and commended Airbnb for helping them to check out and stay in another hotel.

Lodged a police report

When she reached out to the Airbnb host about the issue, they did not respond.

She eventually went to the police station to make a report.

The Airbnb host allegedly told the police that the couple was making a fuss to avoid paying for the stay.

However, the woman thought it didn't make sense for her to go through all this trouble just for a one night stay worth RMB400 (S$75).

Police investigating matter

Kota Kinabalu police chief assistant commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the police received a report from the Chinese couple at 5.27pm on Sep. 7, reported The Star.

He shared that a probe had been conducted at the said premises and the police had seized the spy cam in question.

“Efforts are underway to identity the suspect(s) involved,” said Mohd Zaidi.

The police are investigating the case under Section 509 of the Penal Code for outrage of modesty.

He also denied the woman's claims that the police had advised her to take down her social media post about the incident.

She had initially removed it, but later reposted it after returning to China.

Top images via 珍美BEAUTY/Xiaohongshu.

This article powered by Airalo's 10GB e-SIMs allows us to stay connected with our audience 24/7.

Harry Potter's Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Let's raise our wands for Gambon.

September 29, 2023, 07:34 AM

2 allegedly made hoax calls to emergency hotlines, reporting fires, attempted suicides & loansharks

A suspect allegedly concealed his identity by using a foreign number to make the calls, and providing a false identity over the phone.

September 28, 2023, 11:27 PM

S'porean mother & daughter arrested in the Philippines for allegedly smuggling cocaine

The Philippine authorities found 14.36kg of cocaine.

September 28, 2023, 10:27 PM

Passenger opens car door directly into traffic on Dunearn Road, hitting oncoming car

Be careful when alighting.

September 28, 2023, 07:11 PM

Migrant worker hospitalised with flesh-eating bacterial infection, medical bills reached S$100,000

He contracted the infection while on a trip overseas.

September 28, 2023, 05:02 PM

Lawrence Wong announces support package, including S$200 cash for eligible S'poreans

An additional S$1.1 billion support package to help Singaporeans cope with rising living costs.

September 28, 2023, 03:55 PM

Hornbill stuck in crow trap with mate nearby, released by NParks staff

Unfortunate.

September 28, 2023, 02:51 PM

3 people, 24-26, arrested by SPF for buy-now-pay-later service job scams

The victims were left with outstanding payments amounting to S$76,000.

September 28, 2023, 12:37 PM

Woodlands woman hoards so much stuff, ends up sleeping outside her HDB flat

She sleeps on a piece of cardboard outside her house.

September 28, 2023, 12:11 PM

SFA recalls 2 mooncake products with elevated levels of bacteria & fungi

The agency advises consumers to not consume the products and contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

September 28, 2023, 10:49 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.