Back

Select Kopitiam outlets to serve Lotus Biscoff toast set for S$3.50 till Oct. 31, 2023

Cronchy.

Ashley Tan | September 12, 2023, 03:44 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

You've probably tried the famous speculoos Lotus Biscoff cookies.

But have you tried them on bread?

Biscoff toast

Kopitiam has launched a limited-time special — instead of kaya and butter on toast, their new toast set will have a Lotus Biscoff spread, cookie crumbs and drizzles of chocolate sauce.

The set including Nanyang kopi or tea costs S$3.50, while the toast costs S$2.50 à la carte.

Photo from Kopitiam

The Biscoff Toast + Kopi / Teh set will be available at selected Kopitiam outlets from now till Oct. 31.

You can find the full list of selected outlets here:

Kopitiam Food Hall outlets

  • Jem

  • Jurong Point

Kopitiam outlets

  • AMK Hub (from October onwards)

  • Bukit Panjang Plaza

  • Compass One

  • FairPrice Hub

  • Hillion Mall

  • Hougang One

  • IMM

  • Marina Bay Link Mall

  • NorthPoint

  • Paya Lebar Quarter

  • Plaza Singapura

  • Sembawang MRT

  • Changi Airport Terminal 3

  • Changi Airport Terminal 4

  • Tampines Mall

  • Tampines One

  • V Hotel

  • VivoCity

Cantine outlets

  • Causeway Point

  • Jurong Point

  • Northpoint City

  • Paya Lebar Square

Top photo from Kopitiam

Commuters can borrow e-magazines & e-books at SMRT train stations, bus interchanges

Something to do on your commute.

September 12, 2023, 04:57 PM

MINDEF refutes claim by S'porean hacker 'The Messiah' that he hacked into MINDEF back in 2013

He also made other claims in a podcast and a TikTok video.

September 12, 2023, 03:06 PM

S'pore woman goes blind after getting dermal filler from certified doctor in Redhill

First case of blindness caused by dermal fillers reported to HSA.

September 12, 2023, 02:57 PM

Passers-by remove broken glass from beer bottles after crates fall off lorry along Republic Ave

Beery good.

September 12, 2023, 02:42 PM

'King the Land' actor Lee Junho coming to S'pore on Dec. 8, 2023

The hottest time of the day.

September 12, 2023, 02:36 PM

'I didn't want it to be a stressful situation': Rebecca Lim announces pregnancy 18 weeks along after earlier instabilities

She counts herself lucky.

September 12, 2023, 02:22 PM

S'pore telco Simba offering 5G coverage to new & existing customers at no extra cost

Download everything.

September 12, 2023, 01:44 PM

M'sia food stall sells claypot chicken rice cooked with rice wine, stirs controversy

The rice wine has 16% alcohol content.

September 12, 2023, 01:20 PM

4m gargoyle-like statue at Bangkok hotel draws criticism & crowds, some want it gone

A group of Buddhist artists claimed that the statue promotes "devil worship".

September 12, 2023, 11:42 AM

Live sketching & art exhibitions by 4 Korean artists at Temenggong colonial house on Sep. 16 & 17

Limited seats available.

September 12, 2023, 11:36 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.