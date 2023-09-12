Select Kopitiam outlets to serve Lotus Biscoff toast set for S$3.50 till Oct. 31, 2023

You've probably tried the famous speculoos Lotus Biscoff cookies.

But have you tried them on bread?

Biscoff toast

Kopitiam has launched a limited-time special — instead of kaya and butter on toast, their new toast set will have a Lotus Biscoff spread, cookie crumbs and drizzles of chocolate sauce.

The set including Nanyang kopi or tea costs S$3.50, while the toast costs S$2.50 à la carte.

The Biscoff Toast + Kopi / Teh set will be available at selected Kopitiam outlets from now till Oct. 31.

You can find the full list of selected outlets here:

Kopitiam Food Hall outlets

Jem

Jurong Point

Kopitiam outlets

AMK Hub (from October onwards)

Bukit Panjang Plaza

Compass One

FairPrice Hub

Hillion Mall

Hougang One

IMM

Marina Bay Link Mall

NorthPoint

Paya Lebar Quarter

Plaza Singapura

Sembawang MRT

Changi Airport Terminal 3

Changi Airport Terminal 4

Tampines Mall

Tampines One

V Hotel

VivoCity

Cantine outlets

Causeway Point

Jurong Point

Northpoint City

Paya Lebar Square

Top photo from Kopitiam