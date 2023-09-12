Select Kopitiam outlets to serve Lotus Biscoff toast set for S$3.50 till Oct. 31, 2023

You've probably tried the famous speculoos Lotus Biscoff cookies.
But have you tried them on bread?
Biscoff toast
Kopitiam has launched a limited-time special — instead of kaya and butter on toast, their new toast set will have a Lotus Biscoff spread, cookie crumbs and drizzles of chocolate sauce.
The set including Nanyang kopi or tea costs S$3.50, while the toast costs S$2.50 à la carte.
The Biscoff Toast + Kopi / Teh set will be available at selected Kopitiam outlets from now till Oct. 31.
You can find the full list of selected outlets here:
Kopitiam Food Hall outlets
- Jem
- Jurong Point
Kopitiam outlets
- AMK Hub (from October onwards)
- Bukit Panjang Plaza
- Compass One
- FairPrice Hub
- Hillion Mall
- Hougang One
- IMM
- Marina Bay Link Mall
- NorthPoint
- Paya Lebar Quarter
- Plaza Singapura
- Sembawang MRT
- Changi Airport Terminal 3
- Changi Airport Terminal 4
- Tampines Mall
- Tampines One
- V Hotel
- VivoCity
Cantine outlets
- Causeway Point
- Jurong Point
- Northpoint City
- Paya Lebar Square
Top photo from Kopitiam
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.