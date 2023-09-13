Woman, 33, charged with ill-treating 23-month-old girl at Kinderland Woodlands, could face more charges

A 33-year-old teacher charged with ill-treatment of children in a Kinderland preschool might face more charges, as revealed in a Sep. 13, 2023 court hearing.

Lin Min, a Singaporean preschool teacher with Kinderland Singapore during her offences, currently faces one charge of ill-treating a 23-month-old girl by forcing her to lie down and pouring water into her mouth.

On Aug. 30, 2023, she was charged and remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks for her medical examination.

According to court records, the medical report is pending, and the prosecution asked for more time to complete investigations.

The prosecution also stated that she might be facing additional similar charges.

Lin is offered bail at S$15,000.

According to the Children and Young Persons Act, if convicted, she faces an imprisonment term of up to eight years, a fine not exceeding S$8,000, or both.

Background

Videos circulating online on Aug. 28 showed what appeared to be a female teacher allegedly abusing students at what appears to be a Kinderland preschool in Woodlands.

The Singapore Police Force said they received a report at 1:04pm on Aug. 28 stating that three videos that had been circulating online showed a preschool teacher allegedly abusing young children.

The woman was arrested within six hours of the report.

