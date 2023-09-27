Indonesia's Kenangan Coffee opens 1st outlet at Raffles City, selling Iced Avocado Coffee & Latte with black aren

Kenangan Coffee, one of Indonesia's largest coffee chains, has opened its first Singapore outlet at Raffles City.

Kenangan Latte and Iced Avocado Coffee

The famous Indonesian coffee chain will offer espresso-based drinks to non-caffeine options on its menu, with prices ranging from S$3.90 to S$7.90.

The Singapore outlet will also have its signature drink, the Kenangan Latte, which is made using black aren.

Black aren is a premium palm sugar derived from the sap of Arenga Pinnata Palm in Java. It exudes rich caramel-molasses flavour.

Brewed with the harmonious symphony of espresso and black aren, one can expect the Kenangan Latte to boast a fruity, caramel-like, and subtle smoky note.

If you want to try something different, get yourself a cup of Iced Avocado Coffee.

Looking to pair your drinks with something to eat? Kenangan Coffee will also be offering small bites from Pain Au Chocolate, Salted Caramel Cruffin, to Creamy Chicken Pie.

Buy-1-Free-1 Promotion

To celebrate its expansion to Singapore, Kenangan Coffee will be offering a Buy-1-Free-1 promotion from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, only from 10am to 12pm, and 5pm to 8pm.

More offers are available on the Kenangan Coffee app, available on App Store and Google Play store.

Kenangan Coffee

Address: Raffles City Shopping Centre, B1-K10, 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103.

Opening Hours: 730am to 10pm, daily.

Top image via Kenangan Coffee/Instagram

