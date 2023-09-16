Lee Kuan Yew once told foodie KF Seetoh to instruct him on what to do, came off as trusting the expert

Sep. 16, 2023 is the 100th birth anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first prime minister.

Tributes have poured in from political leaders.

But one tribute, from food critic, restauranteur, and entrepreneur KF Seetoh, has stood out for its very personal quality and its insight into the character of the man, whose reputation people were more familiar with than the person himself.

Seetoh recounted how he personally photographed the late Lee on a few occasions over the decades that stretched from the 1990s to the 2000s.

One such photo-taking session was held at the Istana.

When Lee arrived, Seetoh proceeded to brief him before asking if he preferred a high or low chair while getting some light make up.

"His answer changed me as a person and as a professional," said Seetoh.

The elder statesman said to him: "You tell me."

Seetoh said some might feel that Singapore's first prime minister was chiding him, but he personally thought that it was a "perfect lesson".

Seetoh's takeaway from the encounter was that Lee respected professionals for their experience and knowledge, and was willing to put his faith in their expertise.

"To me, it really meant--do your homework and make sure you know what you are doing and achieving before hand," wrote Seetoh.

During the shoot, he told Lee what to do and even advised him to change his tie.

Lee did as told.

"Thank you and happy birthday Mr Lee," wrote Seetoh. "You will always be alive and inspirational in my mind."

Lee even remembered Seetoh's name when signing an autograph for him as keepsake.

Top images: KF Seetoh/Facebook