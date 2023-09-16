Back

Lee Kuan Yew once told foodie KF Seetoh to instruct him on what to do, came off as trusting the expert

The late Lee Kuan Yew said: 'You tell me.'

Joshua Lee | September 16, 2023, 03:10 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Sep. 16, 2023 is the 100th birth anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first prime minister.

Tributes have poured in from political leaders.

But one tribute, from food critic, restauranteur, and entrepreneur KF Seetoh, has stood out for its very personal quality and its insight into the character of the man, whose reputation people were more familiar with than the person himself.

Seetoh recounted how he personally photographed the late Lee on a few occasions over the decades that stretched from the 1990s to the 2000s.

One such photo-taking session was held at the Istana.

When Lee arrived, Seetoh proceeded to brief him before asking if he preferred a high or low chair while getting some light make up.

"His answer changed me as a person and as a professional," said Seetoh.

The elder statesman said to him: "You tell me."

Seetoh said some might feel that Singapore's first prime minister was chiding him, but he personally thought that it was a "perfect lesson".

Seetoh's takeaway from the encounter was that Lee respected professionals for their experience and knowledge, and was willing to put his faith in their expertise.

"To me, it really meant--do your homework and make sure you know what you are doing and achieving before hand," wrote Seetoh.

During the shoot, he told Lee what to do and even advised him to change his tie.

Lee did as told.

"Thank you and happy birthday Mr Lee," wrote Seetoh. "You will always be alive and inspirational in my mind."

Lee even remembered Seetoh's name when signing an autograph for him as keepsake.

Top images: KF Seetoh/Facebook

Driver & e-bike rider talk passionately about road safety on 1 lane of Bidadari Park Road

Very intense.

September 16, 2023, 03:03 PM

IMDA to block access to East Asia Forum website for not complying fully with POFMA order

Access blocking orders will be cancelled if East Asia Forum complies with full requirements of correction direction.

September 16, 2023, 02:31 PM

'Never ever vent your frustrations on the child': Preschool educator

She said its important for teachers, schools and parents to work together to ensure the well-being of the child.

September 16, 2023, 02:19 PM

Security officer, 80, gets punched after telling man not to sleep on Bedok Central bench

The Union of Security Employees hopes that the assailant will be dealt with firmly.

September 16, 2023, 01:26 PM

PM Lee pays tribute to LKY & founding fathers who shaped S'pore's 'fundamental ideals'

The anniversary is being marked by two events that are currently ongoing, as well as a commemorative coin.

September 16, 2023, 01:15 PM

Woman claims 14-month-old son didn't get any meal on 19-hour flight, SIA apologises

The airline has helped arrange meals for both her and her child on their return flight to make sure they get food.

September 16, 2023, 01:05 PM

Up to 90% off: Boarding Gate warehouse sale offers Thule, Belroy, Nalgene products at discounted prices

Nice.

September 16, 2023, 12:59 PM

Monitor lizards invade track during S'pore Grand Prix practice session

Godzilla and friend.

September 16, 2023, 12:17 PM

This S’porean traded in jewellery she no longer wears for 3 new gold pieces & paid S$0 for it

Out with the old, in with the new.

September 16, 2023, 11:59 AM

M'sia motorcyclist allegedly tries twice to steal parts from another motorbike in S'pore condo carpark

That's one determined person.

September 16, 2023, 11:23 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.