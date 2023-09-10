M'sian supermarket chain Jaya Grocer opens biggest outlet at Eco Galleria in JB

Malaysian supermarket chain Jaya Grocer has opened their biggest store at Eco Galleria in Taman Eko Botani, which is located in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru.

For those who cross the border often, it's located just next to Eco Galleria mall.

The new 35,000 square feet big outlet opened its doors on Aug. 31.

The grocer also said on Facebook that the sprawling centre houses over 40,000 units of products.

Videos of the outlet posted onto Facebook show the sprawling space and the endless rows of aisles.

Jaya Grocer has three other stores in Johor Bahru. They are located at Austin Heights, Sunway Citrine and R&F Mall.

The brand currently has over 45 outlets in Malaysia, according to malaymail.

Similar to Jaya Grocer's other stores, the outlet offers online shopping via GrabMart.

For those considering making your way there, Eco Galleria is a 22-minute drive from Tuas checkpoint.

Top photo via Jaya Grocer's Facebook