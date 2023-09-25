Jack Neo's 'The King Of Musang King' to be shown at China's Silk Road International Film Festival

Jack Neo's movie, "The King Of Musang King", will be screened at an international film festival held in China: the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF).

The opening ceremony of the 10th edition of the SRIFF was held in Fuzhou on Sep. 23, and was attended by Chinese host Ren Luyu, actors Donnie Yen and David Wu, among others.

A rep from mm2 Entertainment told Mothership that Neo, along with cast members Yeo Yann Yann and Glenn Yong, will be attending the SRIFF.

mm2 Entertainment is the distributor for "The King Of Musang King".

The movie will be shown on Sep. 26, and is the only Singaporean film selected for this year's festival.

According to the New Straits Times, Malaysian filmmaker Tunku Mona Riza's "Rain Town" was chosen as Malaysia's representative film at the same festival.

Breaking into the Chinese market

Neo previously told Mothership during an interview for his upcoming movie, "I Not Stupid 3", that he intends to break into the Chinese market with the movie.

He originally intended to do so about three years ago, but plans were pushed back when the pandemic hit.

While talks are still underway with their partners in China, Neo said he hopes for "I Not Stupid 3" to be screened in Chinese theatres.

The movie's release date has yet to be confirmed.

Top photo from The King Of Musang King's Facebook