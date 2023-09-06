Indonesian prison officer surprises inmate with pizza on his birthday

A policeman in Indonesia caused a buzz on social media for surprising an inmate with boxes of pizzas to celebrate his birthday.

The event was captured on a video that has since been uploaded on TikTok. At the time of writing, the video has amassed 23.9 million views.

Started with a prank

The video started with the prison officer, known as Ferdinand Malambae, entering a room with several prison cells.

He first greeted the inmates, before standing in front of the prison cell holding the inmate whose birthday it was, called Boyok.

"We'll be pranking [the guy] who's celebrating his birthday guys," the text on the video read.

Ferdinand then started his prank by accusing Boyok of badmouthing him.

"You're the one who was saying bad things about me the past few days, right?" he said.

Boyok denied it, and asked Ferdinand to check with the others.

Unbeknownst to the inmate, Ferdinand had coordinated with the other prisoners for the prank, who claimed that Boyok had indeed spoken ill about the officer.

"He is crying guys"

"Just because you have a big body, you underestimated me right? Very ungrateful," Ferdinand continued. Boyok did not respond, prompting Ferdinand to ask him about his age.

"How old are you?"

"20, commander," the inmate replied.

"Today's your birthday?" Ferdinand asked.

When Boyok replied in affirmation, the prisoners from the other cells started singing him a birthday song, which made Boyok cry.

"He is crying guys," the text in the video said.

Make a wish

Ferdinand then turned to a man who was holding several pizza boxes with a candle on top.

They lit the candle and moved towards Boyok. "Make a wish first," Ferdinand said.

The inmate paused briefly before replying: "[I] hope to repent properly."

After the candle was blown out, Ferdinand revealed that the other prisoners in the cells were also invited to eat the pizzas to celebrate Boyok's birthday.

Reactions

One commenter noted that the prisoner would remember such a gesture even after leaving prison.

"I blur their faces as I have big hopes for them. I want them to be successful when they get out (of prison)," Ferdinand said, replying to a TikTok user who praised Ferdinand for censoring the inmates' faces.

Meanwhile, other commenters wished Boyok a happy birthday.

Top image via @makangbaju23/TikTok.