India PM Modi congratulates Tharman on winning S'pore presidential election

India's prime minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Singapore's president-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election victory.

Modi sent his "hearty congratulations" to Tharman in his tweet on X, formerly Twitter, on Sep. 2.

He expressed his desire to collaborate with Tharman to strengthen the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

Hearty congratulations @Tharman_s on your election as the President of Singapore. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2023

Many commenters also congratulated Tharman.

One tweet said: "Singapore values our strategic partnership with India as a cornerstone for regional stability and prosperity. Looking forward to elevating our ties to new heights. #IndiaSingapore congratulations to Mr @Tharman_S."

On Sep. 1, Tharman won in a landslide victory of 70.4 per cent in the 2023 presidential election to become Singapore's 9th president.

Tharman last made a working visit to India in July 2022 as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies at Modi's invitation.

Top image from @swaroopspaces/X.