Back

IMDA to block access to East Asia Forum website for not complying fully with POFMA order

Access blocking orders will be cancelled if East Asia Forum complies with full requirements of correction direction.

Joshua Lee | September 16, 2023, 02:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Minister for Communications and Information has directed the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to block access to the East Asia Forum website.

This was announced by MCI on Sep. 16.

IMDA will issue the access blocking orders to internet access service providers who have to then disable local access to the website.

This development came after East Asia Forum failed to comply fully with the correction direction issued by the Singapore government on Sep. 13.

Did not comply fully

The government had taken issue with a commentary penned by an NUS academic.

It said the piece had "false statements in relation to various matters, including the independence of the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau and the prime minister's approach in addressing certain matters".

East Asia Forum was instructed to pin correction notices at the top of the article in question and on the main page of the website.

This is so that end-users in Singapore can read both versions and decide for themselves, said the government.

Instead, it published the government's response within the comment section.

"Should East Asia Forum subsequently comply with the full requirements of the correction direction, the minister will cancel the access blocking orders," said MCI.

Meta ordered to include Correction Notice on Facebook post

Separately, Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office has instructed the POFMA Office to issue a targeted correction direction to Meta Platforms, Inc.

The targeted correction direction instructs Meta to serve a correction notice to Facebook users in Singapore who access East Asia Forum's Facebook post on the article.

The government's clarifications on the contents of the East Asia Forum article can be found here.

Top images: East Asia Forum.

'Never ever vent your frustrations on the child': Preschool educator

She said its important for teachers, schools and parents to work together to ensure the well-being of the child.

September 16, 2023, 02:19 PM

Security officer, 80, gets punched after telling man not to sleep on Bedok Central bench

The Union of Security Employees hopes that the assailant will be dealt with firmly.

September 16, 2023, 01:26 PM

PM Lee pays tribute to LKY & founding fathers who shaped S'pore's 'fundamental ideals'

The anniversary is being marked by two events that are currently ongoing, as well as a commemorative coin.

September 16, 2023, 01:15 PM

Woman claims 14-month-old son didn't get any meal on 19-hour flight, SIA apologises

The airline has helped arrange meals for both her and her child on their return flight to make sure they get food.

September 16, 2023, 01:05 PM

Up to 90% off: Boarding Gate warehouse sale offers Thule, Belroy, Nalgene products at discounted prices

Nice.

September 16, 2023, 12:59 PM

Monitor lizards invade track during S'pore Grand Prix practice session

Godzilla and friend.

September 16, 2023, 12:17 PM

This S’porean traded in jewellery she no longer wears for 3 new gold pieces & paid S$0 for it

Out with the old, in with the new.

September 16, 2023, 11:59 AM

M'sia motorcyclist allegedly tries twice to steal parts from another motorbike in S'pore condo carpark

That's one determined person.

September 16, 2023, 11:23 AM

13 southern parks in S'pore to be enhanced, including 3 'Destination Parks' with unique features

The planned Destination Parks are HortPark, Labrador Nature Park and West Coast Park.

September 16, 2023, 10:53 AM

New 2.2km section of Pasir Panjang Park connects it to West Coast Park, features 3 repurposed shipping container shelters

Great for cyclists and hikers.

September 16, 2023, 10:30 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.