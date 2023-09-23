Back

S'pore Police Force photo gets more than 16,000 reactions, 12,000 shares in 5 days

Unintentional optical illusion.

Belmont Lay | September 23, 2023, 06:47 PM

A photo shared by the Singapore Police Force on Facebook on Sep. 18 has attracted a lot of attention, and has likely been shared worldwide.

As of Sep. 23, the photo has received more than 16,000 reactions and has been shared more than 12,000 times.

The Facebook post was about SPF officers carrying out their duties during the F1 night race weekend in Singapore from Sep. 15 to 17.

via SPF

One photo that has attracted attention showed three police officers from the Special Operations Command carrying weapons and in red beret, standing on the road.

Why it attracted attention

Based on the comments in response to the photo, the image was amusing as it inadvertently created an optical illusion, given how the officer on the right had his helmet positioned at his rear.

Many commenters referenced a short clip of a person who was acting as a non-player character (NPC) in a video game, which has since spawned derivative memes and videos.

According to the Know Your Meme website, the NPC streamer is named R.octavoc.r (@isrhaul) playing the part of a French soldier on TikTok live.

via YouTube

Screen-recordings of his livestreams began to go viral in mid-2023, leading to memes that used his videos, mostly from August 2023.

Photo shared by well-known cosplayer

The SPF photo was also shared on Saturday afternoon by a famous cosplayer online.

Lowcostcosplay, who creates four-panel images of his cheeky transformations into different things and characters, reshared the image on his Facebook page with an emoji: "🤔"

Top photo via SPF

