'True Beauty' actor Hwang In Youp in ION Orchard on Oct. 3 for Armani Beauty event

Love that for us.

Lee Wei Lin | September 29, 2023, 12:52 PM

Korean actor Hwang In Youp will be in Singapore on Oct. 3 to attend an Armani Beauty event.

The "True Beauty" actor will be at the launch of Armani Make-Up Lab at ION Orchard.

The event will take place from 6pm at the level 1 atrium.

His previous visit to Singapore was in July 2022, when he held a fan meeting at the Capitol Theatre.

Top photos from tvN & Hwang In Youp's Instagram

