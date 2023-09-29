'True Beauty' actor Hwang In Youp in ION Orchard on Oct. 3 for Armani Beauty event

Korean actor Hwang In Youp will be in Singapore on Oct. 3 to attend an Armani Beauty event.

The "True Beauty" actor will be at the launch of Armani Make-Up Lab at ION Orchard.

The event will take place from 6pm at the level 1 atrium.

His previous visit to Singapore was in July 2022, when he held a fan meeting at the Capitol Theatre.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

This article powered by Airalo's 10GB e-SIMs allows us to stay connected with our audience 24/7.

Top photos from tvN & Hwang In Youp's Instagram