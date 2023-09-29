'True Beauty' actor Hwang In Youp in ION Orchard on Oct. 3 for Armani Beauty event

Korean actor Hwang In Youp will be in Singapore on Oct. 3 to attend an Armani Beauty event.
The "True Beauty" actor will be at the launch of Armani Make-Up Lab at ION Orchard.
The event will take place from 6pm at the level 1 atrium.
His previous visit to Singapore was in July 2022, when he held a fan meeting at the Capitol Theatre.
Top photos from tvN & Hwang In Youp's Instagram
