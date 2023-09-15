Boy holds umbrella to shelter alighting passengers at Punggol bus stop

To have an umbrella on hand when it's raining, is an enviable position to be in.

For one boy, however, it was a way to show kindness to strangers trying not to get wet during a downpour.

In a heartwarming video shared on the "sgfollowsall" Instagram page on Sep. 14, the boy was seen using his umbrella to shelter alighting passengers at a bus stop out of his own accord.

The original video has since gone viral, garnering more than 18,000 likes as of Sep. 15, and has gained traction on other media platforms as well.

Good Samaritan with an umbrella

In the clip, it appeared to be raining heavily at that time.

The video's caption indicated that the bus stop was before Punggol Road, along the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The boy, who was wearing a school uniform, was standing by the kerb and positioned himself near the rear bus door.

Braving the rain, he held out his umbrella in the gap between the bus and the bus stop to shelter passengers getting off the bus.

He stayed in that position until the last passenger had alighted and the bus doors closed.

He was barely sheltering himself while sheltering others.

Online users respond

Oddly enough, many users in the comments took the chance to criticise the passengers who benefited from the boy's act of kindness.

They asserted that it looked like no one had thanked the boy for going the extra mile.

In response to such comments, the video's contributor had clarified in the Instagram caption that the alighting passengers had indeed thanked the boy.

That said, most other commenters were full of praise for the boy's considerate act.

A few of them were so impressed by his kindness that they suggested he was destined for greatness.

Nice.

Top screenshots from sgfollowsall on Instagram.