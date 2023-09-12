Back

MINDEF refutes claim by S'porean hacker 'The Messiah' that he hacked into MINDEF back in 2013

He also made other claims in a podcast and a TikTok video.

Kerr Puay Hian | September 12, 2023, 03:06 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

James Raj Arokiasamy, a convicted hacker also known as "The Messiah", has made fresh claims 10 years on that he had also hacked into the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) systems on top of multiple government and organisation websites back in 2013.

However, MINDEF refuted the claim via an Instagram post on Sep. 11, 2023, stating that it was untrue and that their systems were "neither hacked nor compromised as claimed".

"MINDEF will continue to stay vigilant and maintain a stringent and proactive approach in detecting and defending against potential cyber threats," the post added.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ministry of Defence, Singapore (@mindefsg)

What hacker did as previously reported

James was jailed for four years and eight months in 2015 after pleading guilty to 39 computer misuse offences and one count of drug consumption.

Over 100 other charges were taken into consideration.

He performed seven high-profile cyberattacks on at least seven organisations between March and November 2013.

Media reports of the court proceedings stated that he defaced the People's Action Party Community Foundation (PCF) website, illegally accessed and modified Ang Mo Kio Town Council's website, The Straits Times blogs, a fan site for Sun Ho, and Fuji Xerox.

What he claimed he did but not reported

James made the latest claims during a podcast by Plan B on Sep. 6.

He later cut a portion of the video with the claims and uploaded it on his personal TikTok.

In the podcast, James said, "I hacked into MINDEF, I hacked into a lot of government sectors, but it was embarrassing for them, so they kinda covered a lot of it, and they said, 'Let me make you a deal here if you take this, we will drop charges'."

One of the hosts asked in response: "Do we have to bleep this sh*t out?"

James replied: "But you don't actually have to. I have the paperwork to show you."

This was followed by a burst of laughter from the hosts.

He further claimed that there were actual papers he had to sign.

A host asked: "Are these confidential?"

"No," James answered.

Claims podcast censored him

In the TikTok video, the conversation went about a bit differently.

After a host asked if they had to "bleep this sh*t out", James said, "Don't worry, you can print this because they cannot charge me for it. Because it could be like I'm lying."

James added in the video's caption that as much as he had "great fun" during the interview, he was "not very pleased with the way (Plan B) handled certain things".

He said Plan B stated in their video profile, "So like, just to cover our ass, Plan B does not make any claims as to the veracity of the stories told."

"Which kinda made me seem like an over-exaggerating scum," James said.

@jamesmessiah As much as I had great fun being interviewed by cool guy, I am not very pleased with the way they handled certain things. I understand not everyone is a rebel but I came from different world. In their video pr""ofile they stated this "So like, just to cover our ass, Plan B does not make any claims as to the veracity of the stories told" Which kinda made me seem like an over exaggerating scum. The stipulation for agreeing to do this podcast was to have my YouTube channel advertised in return. But that didn't seem to work out. I kinda feel that they had no concern to help one and their main concern was to cover their own asses against legal issues and get their viewers. That's all cool!!! But guys you wanna see some real rebel gangster podcast, go to YouTube and search "TheMessiahShow" , the law means nothing to us asong we stand up for what is right. We are legion. #planb #podcast #singaporepodcast #hacker #hackersg #singapore #singaporetiktok #themessiah #jamesmessiah #jamesmessiahraj #disappoimtedsmd ♬ original sound - JamesMessiah

Other claims he made in the podcast

James made other claims in the podcast, including how he had acquired City Harvest Church's tax documents and handed them over to "the prosecution".

However, he claimed that the prosecution could not use them in court because they were acquired illegally.

Top image via TikTok

Select Kopitiam outlets to serve Lotus Biscoff toast set for S$3.50 till Oct. 31, 2023

Cronchy.

September 12, 2023, 03:44 PM

S'pore woman goes blind after getting dermal filler from certified doctor in Redhill

First case of blindness caused by dermal fillers reported to HSA.

September 12, 2023, 02:57 PM

Passers-by remove broken glass from beer bottles after crates fall off lorry along Republic Ave

Beery good.

September 12, 2023, 02:42 PM

'King the Land' actor Lee Junho coming to S'pore on Dec. 8, 2023

The hottest time of the day.

September 12, 2023, 02:36 PM

'I didn't want it to be a stressful situation': Rebecca Lim announces pregnancy 18 weeks along after earlier instabilities

She counts herself lucky.

September 12, 2023, 02:22 PM

S'pore telco Simba offering 5G coverage to new & existing customers at no extra cost

Download everything.

September 12, 2023, 01:44 PM

M'sia food stall sells claypot chicken rice cooked with rice wine, stirs controversy

The rice wine has 16% alcohol content.

September 12, 2023, 01:20 PM

4m gargoyle-like statue at Bangkok hotel draws criticism & crowds, some want it gone

A group of Buddhist artists claimed that the statue promotes "devil worship".

September 12, 2023, 11:42 AM

Live sketching & art exhibitions by 4 Korean artists at Temenggong colonial house on Sep. 16 & 17

Limited seats available.

September 12, 2023, 11:36 AM

Man, 22, in China taking care of his mom, 43, with severe disability for last 12 years

An exemplary model of filial piety.

September 12, 2023, 10:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.