Back

Gurmit Singh warns of scammers using his photo for fake ad

Not the first time.

Lee Wei Lin | September 30, 2023, 11:57 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Gurmit Singh has warned those on the internet not to fall for a scam ad which has his face on it.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gurmit singh (@gurmit.65)

This is not the first time scammers have used Singh in their ruses. He posted about a similar issue in March 2022.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gurmit singh (@gurmit.65)

Photo from 2019 interview

The photo that was used in the recent scam was from Singh's 2019 interview with 8days.

While that specific photo is not visible on their site, it can be seen on Today's copy of the report.

Screenshot from Today

Celeb photos often used for such scams

He's not alone in his photos being used for such scams.

Other celebrities, including Mark Lee and Xiang Yun, have posted similar warnings in the past.

Stay careful on the internet, everyone.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Gurmit Singh's Instagram & Mediacorp

McDonald's Japan now selling prawn nuggets

Lovin' it.

September 30, 2023, 11:20 AM

S'pore's total population hits record 5.92 million as more citizens & PRs return after Covid-19 pandemic

The non-resident population increased as more workers were hired to catch up on projects delayed by Covid-19.

September 30, 2023, 01:03 AM

S$1 to 109.4 yen: Japanese yen continues to set historic low against S'pore dollar

The yen continues to weaken as Japan maintains negative interest rates.

September 29, 2023, 07:32 PM

S'pore electricity & gas tariffs to increase from October to December, due to higher energy costs

Turn off lights when not in use.

September 29, 2023, 07:13 PM

Mothership's press accreditation suspended for breaking PUB embargo

The breach related to the announcement of water price revision.

September 29, 2023, 05:22 PM

Last supermoon of 2023, Harvest Moon, visible across S'pore tonight

Last chance this year.

September 29, 2023, 03:54 PM

Five S'poreans, aged 17-21, arrested for suspected drug activities on Telegram

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth about S$71,000.

September 29, 2023, 02:05 PM

US soldier who fled to North Korea expelled, back in US to undergo medical evaluations

He crossed into North Korea in July.

September 29, 2023, 12:52 PM

'True Beauty' actor Hwang In Youp in ION Orchard on Oct. 3 for Armani Beauty event

Love that for us.

September 29, 2023, 12:52 PM

Anthony Chen's 'Breaking Ice' selected as S'pore's entry to Oscars Best International Film 2024

Putting Singapore on the global stage.

September 29, 2023, 12:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.