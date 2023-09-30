Gurmit Singh warns of scammers using his photo for fake ad

Gurmit Singh has warned those on the internet not to fall for a scam ad which has his face on it.

This is not the first time scammers have used Singh in their ruses. He posted about a similar issue in March 2022.

Photo from 2019 interview

The photo that was used in the recent scam was from Singh's 2019 interview with 8days.

While that specific photo is not visible on their site, it can be seen on Today's copy of the report.

Celeb photos often used for such scams

He's not alone in his photos being used for such scams.

Other celebrities, including Mark Lee and Xiang Yun, have posted similar warnings in the past.

Stay careful on the internet, everyone.

