Indonesian groom gets cold feet, bride forced to marry groom's father

What was supposed to be a happy day for a bride in Indonesia turned out to be a day full of embarrassment.

On Aug. 29, a groom from Obi Islands, Indonesia, apparently got cold feet and fled from his wedding, leaving the bride at the ceremony.

In the groom's stead, however, was the groom's father.

The bride found herself somehow getting solemnised with what would have been her father-in-law.

This episode has caused a "huge embarrassment" for the family of the bride.

Spent S$2,225 on wedding

The bride's family have spent about 25 million rupiah (S$2,225) on the wedding.

According to a report by TribunNews, the bride and original groom had been in a relationship for a while.

A family member of the bride said that way before the wedding, the groom was allegedly caught entering the bride's room.

"We have had a mediation session with the police. The groom admitted that he was in a relationship with the bride, and was ready to marry her," the family member said.

They have not decided on what to do after.

"We have not decided whether we should involve the police again this time. We'll give it some time."

Top image from @undercover.id on Instagram