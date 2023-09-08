S'pore GrabFood rider drinks Milo from customer's McDonald's cup & delivers it

A GrabFood rider was caught drinking a customer's McDonald's Milo from the cup right in front of their doorstep.

Oblivious to the fact that he was recorded by a surveillance camera, the rider then apparently passed the drink to the customer as if nothing had happened.

The customer recounted the unpleasant experience on TikTok and in an Instagram reel uploaded on Sep. 7.

Stolen sips

"A couple days ago I order Macs from Grab and then this happened," the customer began.

He then cut to footage from a CCTV camera which showed the GrabFood rider holding a cup of Milo from McDonald's.

After looking at the drink for bit, the rider lifted the cup and downed some of its contents.

The Milo theft lasted for about five seconds.

At this point, the customer shrugged it off as "maybe [the rider] went to the counter and ordered his own drink while he was waiting for my food or whatever".

But when he opened the door to meet the rider, the rider was only holding one drink.

The rider handed over the Milo as if he hadn't just added his saliva to it a while ago.

Wet mouthpiece

"The mouthpiece was so wet," the customer shared in the video, cringing.

"I don't know if it was saliva or sweat or a combination of that and spilled Milo, but that sh*t was nasty," he said.

After examining the soiled cup, the customer had gone back out to confront the rider, revealing that there was a camera outside the house, to which the rider had responded: "Huh?".

The rider had a five-star rating on Grab.

"What do you mean by huh?" the customer said in disbelief to his Instagram audience.

He then acknowledged that GrabFood riders can get thirsty on the job, but wished that the rider had just stolen the drink altogether.

"Just don't pass me something that you put your lips on, I don't want the lips of another man," he said.

He contacted Grab asking for a full refund which has since been granted to him.

"I wanted to whoop [the rider's] ass, not gonna lie, but it would have been petty if I whooped his ass over a cup of Milo," the customer said.

The customer also said he would reveal the identity of the delivery personnel if contacted by foodpanda and Deliveroo, in the event they wanted to find out if the same person was delivering food on their platforms.

Responding to Mothership's queries, Grab shared the following statement:

"This is against our code of conduct and we have banned the delivery-partner from our platform on the day the incident was reported. We have also issued a full refund on the order to our user. We want to reassure the public that this is a one-off incident and does not reflect the high standards that our delivery-partners uphold."

Top images via @haziquehibri/Instagram